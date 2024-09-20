Chrisley Divorce: Have Todd & Julie Ended Things Behind Bars? The Rumors & Truth

Are Todd and Julie Chrisley headed for divorce?

Even the strongest marriages can crumble under extraordinary pressures. And prison is certainly that.

A Chrisley divorce has been a topic of fan conversation ever since the reality show couple found themselves behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in jail while Julie received a seven-year stint.

However, Julie may be looking at an even earlier release than her husband, and that has many worried she may start the process of divorcing her husband.

Would it shock anyone? No – but what is the truth behind the Chrisley divorce rumors? Are they truly over?!

Julie and Todd Chrisley broke the law. They lied to the government about their finances. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Chrisley Divorce Rumors: How They Started

It all started when the pair were sentenced to jail time for their crimes.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may have committed the same financial crimes, but they received separate sentences at separate facilities.

At present, Todd expects release from prison in January of 2033. And prison schedules expect Julie to walk free in October of 2028.

The fact that Julie could go free before Todd has been the major sticking point for many thinking the pair could be headed towards a split. Would she stay devoted to him now that she has her freedom back? More importantly, should she?

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

When the rumors first sprung up, there was a push from the pair’s legal team to squash the noise.

Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, spoke to multiple outlets around Thanksgiving 2023, including TMZ.

In those conversations, he insisted that divorce is the furthest thing from the Chrisley family’s minds.

According to Surgent, the Chrisleys felt. “supported” by their “mutual belief in God.” Todd and Julie are devout Christians.

Additionally, he says, the two have an enduring faith that the United States criminal justice system will ultimately prevail and that the “right thing” will happen.

But that was then. What about now?

Todd Chrisley does not appear to be an ethical individual. That’s just our opinion, of course. (Image Credit: USA)

Todd Chrisley ‘Fears’ Julie Will Divorce Him and Find a New Man After Prison

As we have previously reported, Todd believes that God caused his incarceration as part of a divine plan. Part of it seems to be prompting carceral reform.

Last holiday season, the two had separate Thanksgivings in separate prisons, both without their children. It was a hollow echo of the actual holiday celebration.

Now, as time marches on and the pair spend more time apart, fears are arising that their marriage can not survive.

“Although Todd is happy for Julie, he is already at the end of his rope in there and has like eight years left,” a source spilled to OK Magazine about their situation.

“More than anything, Todd fears that if Julie is out she will find someone else and fall in love and leave Todd… someone that didn’t drag her through h— and back,” the insider added.

Whether his fears are founded or not remains to be seen, but he might not have much more time to wait.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (Image Credit: USA)

Julie Chrisley Wins Early Release Battle

In June 2024, the court heard Julie’s latest appeal, which stated that there was not a clear timeline of her involvement.

After some deliberation, the court agreed to appeal the sentencing and reduce Julie’s stay behind bars.

This was a huge win for Julie and when her lawyer spoke with Radar Online, he gave an idea of how soon Julie could taste freedom.

“It’s a big, big deal,” he said, going on about how Julie could be released as soon as “next spring or summer.”

Of course, this is the best case scenario; more realistically, her lawyer feels her sentence will be”significantly knocked off by 1-2 years.” Then from there, she most likely will have to live in a halfway house for six months to a year.

And when she does step out from behind bars, there may actually be some validity to Todd’s fears.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Getty Images)

Julie’s Ready To Divorce ‘Hopeless’ Todd

“Julie’s friends are certain that she will eventually divorce Todd for convincing her to go along with his foolproof plan that landed them in prison,” an insider shared with DailyMail.

Apparently, it’s the feeling of those closest to her that Julie was just as scammed as anyone else in this situation. Todd allegedly led her to believe there would be no consequences for their actions.

A foolish notion for anyone committing a crime, but she followed him all the same. Yet now the consensus is she’ll bolt for the door to escape the man who got her into this mess – and the man he has become.

“He is hopeless and completely broken,” the source said of Todd. “He spends his days in isolation because a lot of the prisoners don’t like him due to the fact he has been blabbing about the prison conditions.”

And so there it is. The truth is, Todd and Julie have not filed for divorce. However, there’s still time for it, and at least for Julie’s part, incentive to do so.

At this point, we just have to wait to see how the chips fall on her early release. From there, we’ll have our answer.