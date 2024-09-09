Mark Hamill Honors ‘Star Wars’ Dad James Earl Jones With Touching Tribute

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The world is mourning James Earl Jones, but no one more than the co-stars who loved him along the way, like Mark Hamill.

Star Wars catapulted both Mark and James into film history forever, as they shared the screen during perhaps one of the biggest twists in cinematic history.

Following the news of James’ passing, Mark was among the first to release a statement mourning the loss, not just for himself, but the world at large.

James Earl Jones (R) and actress Cecilia Hart arrive at FIJI Water at 2016 Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

James Earl Jones Dies At 93

A triple threat – a prolific actor in film, TV and theater – James Earl Jones passed away on September 9. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Dutchess County, N.Y., his rep confirmed to Variety, when he passed.

The cause of his death is unknown, but it comes on the heels of James pulling out of the Hollywood spotlight for nearly 5 years. His last role on film was along side Eddie Murphy in the long awaited sequel, Coming 2 America.

In fact, his later years were dominated by reprising roles that made him a Hollywood icon. When Disney decided to make a CGI, live-animated remake of The Lion King, no one was asked to return to voice their characters – save for James. He returned to voice the character Mufasa once again.

Then, for countless years after originating the role in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope, he voiced the iconic villain Darth Vader again and again.

But he’ll always be remembered for that one scene in Empire Strikes Back.

Mark Hamill poses with Darth Vader as he attends a Tribute to Star Wars V during the 18th Adventure Film Festival at Le Grand Rex on April 23, 2010 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill Honors ‘Dad’ James Earl Jones

The EGOT winner leaves behind two sons: his biological son Flynn Earl Jones, and his movie son, Mark Hamill.

Mark played Luke Skywalker opposite Jones’ Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, and in Empire Strikes Back, it was revealed that his young Jedi character was actually the son of the Sith Lord.

The phrase, “Luke, I am your father,” performed perfectly in James’ iconic baritone, is still amongst the most quoted lines in movie history.

To that end, upon hearing the news of James’ passing, Mark quickly took to to X (formally Twitter) to pay his respects to his longtime co-star.

Another Fallen ‘Star Wars’ Star

Sadly, Mark has had to say goodbye to many of his co-stars from the original Star Wars films.

Most notably, beloved actress Carrie Fisher, who played Luke’s sister Leia, died at age 60 in December 2016. She suffered a heart attack and was sadly just about to start filming her final Star Wars film, Rise of Skywalker, before she passed.

Not so long later, Peter Mayhew, died in 2019 at age 74. He was best known for playing Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. While he wasn’t beneath the furball in the latest triology of movies, he was a consultant on the films, training the next generation.

Lastly, Jeremy Bulloch, the actor behind Star Wars’ armor-clad bounty hunter Boba Fett died in December 2020 following health complications.