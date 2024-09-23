Victoria Monet’s Husband History: Did She Marry John Gaines Before Split?

Does Victoria Monet have a husband?

Perhaps, but if she did, she doesn’t any longer

A few months after the magnificent and talented Victoria Monet performed at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, she made a sad announcement about her love life.

She and her long time love were no longer, their relationship at and end. But the question remains: did Victoria ever marry BF John Gaines? Is she divorcing a husband or leaving a lover?

Let’s dive in.

Victoria MoneÌt attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Does Victoria Monet have a husband? Or a wife?

Victoria Monet and John Gaines have been together a long time.

The two clearly meant a lot to each other, even though they kept things low profile early on. In fact, avoiding a public relationship early on may have been part of the key to their success.

In December of 2020, however, things became much more public — because Victoria and John were expecting their first child.

John Gaines, Victoria MonÃ©t and Hazel MonÃ©t attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In addition to their love for each other, Victoria Monet and boyfriend John Gaines share a daughter, Hazel.

The two welcomed their baby girl in February of 2021.

Prior to that pregnancy announcement, the biggest link between them — in the eyes of the public — was that Gaines had appeared in her 2020 music video for “Moment.”

Victoria Monet attends Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss on March 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Armani Beauty)

Did Victoria Monet Marry John Gaines?

In September of 2021, just half a year or so following the birth of their daughter, she addressed that topic.

Victoria spoke to Essence about the prospect of marrying Gaines, saying that marriage was “the plan, for sure.”

But it doesn’t look like that plan ever game to fruition. If anything, the pair became so focused on their daughter, everything else rather melted away

In that same interview , she continued, gushing: “We’re completely in love and enjoying our new chapter.” So, clearly, there’s no big rush.

“[Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger,” Victoria Monet said of their daughter.

“And,” she continued, “I’ve seen him change in ways that I know he didn’t expect.”

Victoria characterized the experience of being parents to their then-infant daughter: “She’s growing us up.”

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Both Victoria Monet and John Gaines Continued to Praise each other, Until They Didn’t

In May of 2023, Gaines took to his Instagram to celebrate Victoria on Mother’s Day.

“I couldn’t ask for a better example of a woman for @itshazelmonet to follow,” he praised. “You’re killing this mom thing my love. I’m proud of you and I love you.”

Victoria replied in a comment, gushing: “I love you and I wouldn’t be half the mommy I am without you and all the ways you support me!”

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But that was in 2023. By the start of 2024, fans started to suspect that something was wrong.

It became more of a conversation about Victoria having an ex than happening a husband.

And then the hammer dropped.

Victoria Monet and John Gaines Announce End of Their Relationship

Posting on her Instagram stories on September 23, 2024, Victoria announced that she and John were no longer together.

“We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore,” the joint statement read.

Notice that they say “couple” not “spouses.” Technicality, but worth mentioning. They continue:

“We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact. We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time.”

Here’s hoping they can navigate the split on good terms.