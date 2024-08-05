The Bachelorette Alum Arrested for Assault, Unlawful Restraint

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A former contestant on The Bachelorette is in trouble with the law.

Again.

According to Page Six, James McCoy Taylor was arrested Sunday and booked on two charges: assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

He has since been released on $8,000 bond.

James Taylor as a contestant on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

College Station Police Department’s public information officer told The New York Post today that Taylor was handcuffed and hauled away from at a bar in the Northgate entertainment district of Brazos County, Texas.

We don’t have any further information on exactly what transpired… but the charges are actually related to some sort of incident from April 24, jail records state.

Taylor, who is smiling broadly in his mug shot, denied any wrongdoing when contacted this morning by Page Six.

However, he has not issued a public statement at this time.

James Taylor poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (ABC)

Taylor was a suitor back on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016.

In September 2022, Taylor was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. A month later, a Brazos County judge found Taylor guilty on both charges.

He was sentenced to serve five days, pay a $500 fine and $585 in court costs — and there was a temporary suspension of his drivers license.

Elsewhere, this same alleged law-breaker participated in the insurrection on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to protest former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss back on January 6, 2021.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time … from top to bottom,” he wrote via Twitter shortly after this riot went down.

“Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

Of course, this wasn’t exactly the case.

James Taylor gets a rose on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

The Bachelorette creator, Mike Fleiss, publicly kicked Taylor out of Bachelor Nation in 2021 after he supported the attempted coup.

“Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya… You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation !!!” wrote Fleiss back then, later adding:

Thanks all for letting me know. @JamesTaylor_com shame on you.