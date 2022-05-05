Steve Burton Announces Separation from Pregnant Wife: "The Child Is Not Mine"

Steve Burton, a former beloved star on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, has confirmed that his wife is expecting.

This isn't joyous news for the actor, however.

It's awkward news and it's painful news, and we'll let Burton himself explain why.

"I wanted to clear something up," he wrote on his his Instagram Story late Wednesday. "Sheree and I are separated."

Burton then elaborated as follows:

"She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Ouch, huh?

Burton is clearly saying here that Sheree cheated on him and got pregnant in the process.

The soap opera star and his estranged spouse got married in 1999 after meeting on the set of General Hospital.

Burton and Sheree share daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, as well as son Jack, 16.

The former did not clarify how long the couple has been separated.

Sheree has not publicly spoken out about this split and/or Burton's adultery allegation.

However, she recently announced she was pregnant when she shared a photo of her side profile on her Instagram Story, holding her baby bump, as shared by a General Hospital fan blog.

"Life sure is full of surprises!" she captioned the reveal.

Burton, meanwhile, announced in November that he was let go from General Hospital due to the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and his decision not to take this vaccine.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Burton said in a video at the time.

He continued:

"Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts.

"But this is also about personal freedom to me.

"I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there."

Burton portrayed the character of Jason Morgan on and off for three decades on General Hospital.

He's now set to return to his Days of Our Lives role of Harris Michaels, which he first began took on back in 1988.

The actor is will appear in the second season of Peacock's spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which premieres on July 11.

"Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor," Burton concluded late last year.