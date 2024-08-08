Gabriel Olds, NCIS Actor, Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Gabriel Olds is in serious trouble with the law.

The 52-year old actor was booked on Wednesday, August 7, on charges relating to alleged crimes against at least three victims.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Olds is accused of having used his status as an alumni of Yale University — along with his lengthy stint in Hollywood — to attract women on dating apps.

Gabriel Olds in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. (Searchlight Pictures)

This is what we know at the moment:

A police investigation was launched when an unnamed female filed a police report in 2023 that Olds had raped her.

Since that time, two more women have come forward with their own claims about Olds… which date all the way back to 2013.

These victims stated that they went on consensual dates with Olds then took actions of a sexual and violent nature against their will.

Kate Walsh, Gabriel Olds and Chandra West in Private Practice. (ABC)

CBS News, meanwhile, has reported that law enforcement has records of two other women that went to the authorities about Olds in regard other types of sexual misconduct.

Investigators believe there could be more victims nationwide due to Old’s travels over his years as an actor.

Detective Brent Hopkins from the LAPD said officials “heard the same story again and again” from the victims.

“Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes,” Hopkins said in a statement.

“Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Gabriel Olds appears here on an episode of Private Practice. (ABC)

Olds, whose bail has been set at $3.5 million, remains in custody.

The authorities are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward so that they get an a full account of the actor’s apparent crimes.

Ahead of his arrest, Olds appeared in a number television shows and films.

His first role was in 14 Going On 30 … but he also appeared on Party of Five, CSI, Law & Order, Charmed, Six Feet Under, Criminal Minds, Heroes, Private Practice, NCIS and its subsequent spinoffs; NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

More recently, Olds earned roles on Elementary, SEAL Team, Blindspot, FBI: International and The Rookie: Feds.

In 2021, appeared in the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.