Tori Roloff Shares Heartbreaking Photo, Reveals Son Underwent Surgery

Tori Roloff was pretty sure this day would come.

But that likely doesn't make it any easier.

In April 2021, Tori and her husband Zach said on an episode of Little People, Big World that their son would likely require surgery at some point due to his bowed legs.

This, unfortunately, is a common condition for those born withh dwarfism.

Yesterday, meanwhile, the time for this procedure arrived.

"Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs," wrote Tori as a caption to the sweet/adorable/heart-shattering photo below.

"This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident.

"He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry."

Zach, of course, was born with Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism and the same kind that afflicts his parents, son and daughter.

He and Tori recently announced they were expecting a third child, with the latter saying she doesn't yet know if the baby will also be a little person.

As for Jackson?

And what he just went through?

"Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had," she told Instagram followers on Tuesday.

"Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through.

"However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him."

We truly cannot imagine.

Roloff concluded her message on a positive note, though, writing:

"Love you baby j! Let’s go home and make popcorn!"

And then added of the photo above:

Ps. That “my pal bunny” never left this kids side and he ate more popsicles today than I think he’s eaten in his life.

Back on November 17, months after suffering a miscarriage, Tori broke the VERY exciting news:

She's pregnant!

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori penned as a caption to the beautiful photo featured here.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

For his part, Zach chimed in as follows:

"We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!

"Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff."

Jackson, meanwhile, should know that he has loved ones everywhere wishing him very well right now.

"Love you Jackson, so brave!" wrote Audrey Roloff in response to Tori's post, while Matt Roloff chimed in with:

"This Grandpa is cheering my little fella on!"

Carlin Bates left many heart emojis alongside the picture of Jackson; and Isabel Rock remarked:

"Love you buddy, you’re one tough cookie."