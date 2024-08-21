Beyoncé Threatens To Sue Trump Over Campaign Video: Will Taylor Follow Her Lead? 

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You mess with Beyoncé, you’re going to get sued – even if you are Former President Donald Trump.

Things aren’t looking so great for Don right now. The election is creeping ever closer and his opponents numbers keep creeping higher and higher above his.

Naturally, with his back against the wall, his team has been angling every which way to bring in new supporters.

And what better way to do that than to enlist the power of the Beyhive and Swifties.

But Beyoncé’s team is sending a very clear message to Trump & Co. :

Don’t. Even. Think. About It!

Beyoncé’s Threatening Legal Action Against Trump Over Campaign Video

During the week of the Democratic National Convention, Beyoncé’s team threatened to send a cease-and-desist to the Trump campaign after the former president posted a clip of her song “Freedom” in a video on social media.

A source close to Beyoncé told Rolling Stone that the Trump campaign “did not receive permission to use the Lemonade track in the 13-second video of Trump getting off a plane in Michigan” that Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted Tuesday, August 20.

While breaking the news, the video was still up on Cheung’s X account despite Bey’s label issuing the cease-and-desist.

Trump, meanwhile, is notorious for using music at his campaign rallies without the artists’ permission. Just ask Celine Dion. Or the Rolling Stones. Or the Village People and Phil Collins and the estates of Sinead O’Connor, Tom Petty, Isaac Hayes…

Oh, and let’s not forget, Trump made an enemy of the only other woman as powerful as Beyonce right now this week – Taylor Swift!

Will Taylor Swift Sue Trump As Well?

Both Bey and Tay have right and reason to go after Trump legally.

And more legal drama is kind of the last thing he needs right now!

Nevertheless, after the GOP presidential nominee shared several images (most generated by artificial intelligence) on his social media platform suggesting that the singer and her fans support his campaign, he might find himself in more hot water.

One of the images actually portrayed Swift’s likeness in Uncle Sam-style fashion, accompanied by the text: “Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for DONALD TRUMP.” The former president added: “I accept!”

Who Taylor Swift will endorse of President has been a hot topic ever since Kamala Harris took over the nomination from Joe Biden.

It feels natural that she’d put her tremendous support behind the first woman to have a real shot at being President, but Trump has been working desperatly to get Taylor on his side.

He knows, as we all do, that whomever Taylor endorses, millions of fans will follow her lead.

But let’s get back to Beyoncé.

Kamala Harris’ Unofficial Campaign Song

Perhaps the other reason Beyoncé is miffed about Trump using “Freedom” in his ads – apart from, you know, the whole not asking thing – is that she’s given the honor of using the song to his opponent.

First, it was fans who were using the track to signal their support for Kamala. Then, AFTER ASKING PERMISSION, Team Kamala and Tim Walz debited their new ad with “Freedom” playing in the background.

Actor Jeffrey Wright provides the narration to the stir campaign:

“What kind of America do we want?” he asks. “One where we’re divided, angry, depressed? C’mon! We’re Americans! Fascism? We conquered it. The Moon? Landed on it. The future? Building it. Freedom? Nobody loves it more.”

Sorry, Don! Looks like you’ll have to stick with Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood.