Ayesha Curry Fights Back Tears During Run-In With Paris Police at Olympics

There were many memorable moments at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. But sadly, one incident that Ayesha Curry will never forget involved a run-in with police.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the US men’s basketball team — which included Ayesha’s husband, Steph Curry — won gold after triumphing over France in a thrilling final match.

It was a historic win that was sadly followed by tears and anxiety for Ayesha.

Ayesha Curry’s Tense Encounter With French Police

According to Page Six, Ayesha and her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, were allegedly prevented from returning to their car after the game.

The delay was said to be caused by security issues. Witnesses claim that French President Emmanuel Macron was exiting the arena at the same time.

Ayesha was holding her infant son at the time, and Sonya alleged that someone in the crowd “touched the baby.”

The episode was caught on camera and posted to YouTube by The Hollywood Fix.

“Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from,” Sonya can be heard saying in the video.

“They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

It seems that it might have been a police officer who made unintended contact with the child. At one point, a man who offered to translate for police remarked, “Sorry about the baby.”

Steph’s Teammate Gets Involved

Later in the video, Steph’s teammate Draymond Green intervened on Ayesha’s behalf.

“So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” he asked one of the officers.

Thankfully, the matter was eventually resolved, and the Currys were able to get to their car safely.

Thus far, Ayesha and her family have declined to comment on the matter.

Our guess is that she’s glad to put that mess behind her, and she doesn’t want it to distract from Team USA’s victory.

It’s an especially meaningful win for Steph, who became an Olympic champion for the first time at age 36.

Steph has been one of the game’s biggest stars for several years now.

But he missed out on previous Olympic cycles after deciding to prioritize his health and focus on the upcoming NBA season.

This time, Steph was able to help the US win the top prize with a command performance in the gold medal match.

And his entire family was on hand to witness his moment of glory.