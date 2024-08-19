Phil Donahue’s Cause Of Death: Television Icon Dead at 88

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Another great has been lost: Phil Donahue, daytime TV icon who paved the way for many who came after him, has passed away.

For many 70’s and 80’s babies, Phil was a big part of the TV life, and his death is truly a heartbreak.

His family shared the news on The Today Show on August 19th, along with the cause of his passing at 88.

He leaves quite the legacy behind.

Phil Donahue attends the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Phil Donahue’s Cause Of Death: Long Illness Took The Talk Show Host

The legendary TV talk show host died on Sunday August 18th, after battling a long illness.

While they didn’t provide further details on his health battle, it sounds like his passing was expected, as was able to pass away “peacefully” at home surrounded by his family.

This included his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, as well as his sister, children and grandchildren. His beloved golden retriever, Charlie, was also by his side, his family shared in a statement to the Today Show.

While his family is touched by the outpouring of support, they also asked in their statement that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.

In her first statement about his passing, Marlo told fans on Instagram that she would taking time for herself right now. She also hinted that she and other had been caring for Phil for some time, likely helping him face the illness he was battling before his death.

“I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night,” the actress wrote via Instagram on Monday.

“So I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” the Friends continued.

“Thank you … for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years,” She gushed, calling her late husband “a man who spent his career loving his audiences.”

Host Phil Donahue and wife Marlo Thomas attend “The Terms Of My Surrender” Broadway Opening Night at Belasco Theatre on August 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Phil Donahue’s Legacy On TV

Perhaps Phil’s name doesn’t ring any bells for you. But if the names Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer, and Sarah Jesse Raphael do, than you have Phil to thank for the careers they had.

It was Phil, a radio journalist turned TV personality, the pioneered the first talk show to include audience participation.

“The Phil Donahue Show” was picked up for national syndication in 1969, was redubbed “Donahue” in 1974 and eventually reached more than 200 stations across the country. It ran until 1996, when the daytime talkshow landscape dramatically changed, leaning more towards tabloid antics and more female viewership (enter Oprah).

But Phil was a trailblazer in many ways, covering stories that were both controversial yet accessible.

His first guest was Madalyn Murray O’Hair, the atheist whose case against school prayer had been successfully argued in front of the Supreme Court; later, he was the only talk show host to land South Africa’s Nelson Mandela right after his release from prison.

Nothing was off limits at a time where everything seemed to be a taboo: premarital sex, homosexuality, AIDs, and even the Ku Klux Kan.

In all, Donahue received nine Daytime Emmys and 21 nominations as well as a primetime Emmy for his special “Donahue and Kids.”

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Tributes Started Pouring In Immediately

Shortly after the news was announced of his passing, those who idolized him in the TV community began to pay their respects.

“One of the true trail-blazing icons of American television,” wrote Piers Morgan on X. “He hosted over 6,000 talk shows, and was the first to interact with a studio audience. Interviewing him for CNN a few years ago lived up to every expectation.. such a clever, interesting man.”

“He was of course a daytime staple for decades,” Craig Melvin said live on The Today Show when announcing the news. “Pioneering the talk show format that has been replicated so many times since then.”

“So sad to hear of the passing of talk show icon Phil Donahue at age 88,” wrote Deborah Roberts of ABC. “Like so many journalists, he inspired me during my career. What a life! Sending prayers of comfort to Marlo and his family.”

A few hours later, Oprah finally found the words to honor the icon.

“There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” she posted on Instagram. “He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil.”