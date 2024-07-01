Jana Duggar Has A LOT to Say in Rare Social Media Update

Back in May, Jana Duggar returned to Instagram after a two-year hiatus.

The former reality star didn’t have a ton to say at that time, however, mostly using her post to share a Mother’s Day tribute to Michelle Duggar.

Yuck, we know.

Now, however?

Jana Duggar finds something funny in this photo. (TLC)

“It’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update so I wanted to show you all what I’ve been up to the past few months on the farm,” the 34-year old said via hd YouTube channel on Sunday, June 30, providing folks with a decent amount of information about herself.

In the footage, Jana can be seen cleaning out the old shed… tending to farm animals … and building a fence on the Duggar family’s massive Arkansas compound.

“I absolutely love this time of year, you can see the flowers growing, the vegetables are starting to grow,” the Counting On alum detailed as she panned the camera to show off the garden.

“It’s just new life that is blossoming everywhere. It is so beautiful out here.”

Jana Duggar sits for an interview during her time on TLC. (TLC)

Jana, of course, is single.

She has no children.

This, despite her being 34 years old and the daughter of parents who believe women are only meant to serve as baby-making factors for their superior spouses.

She showed off some blonde hair last year, but has been rather quiet for an extended period of time.

On May 9, Duggar took to Instagram to show off purple blooming flowers, writing as a simple caption to the image: “Spring beauty.”

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with various rumors. (Photo Credit: TLC)

This uploaded took fans by surprise.

“So beautiful … Hopefully you will begin to share more beautiful things like this,” one person wrote in response.

Elsewhere, another added:

“I’ve missed your posts. You’re a very talented green thumb. Would love to see more of your garden! Would love some tutorials or tips you’d like to share this summer!!”

Shortly after making this post live, Jana shared a picture of her standing alongside Michelle, passing along a simple message to go with it.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!” it read.

You know, there’s a lot of talk about Jana Duggar courting these days, but usually it turns out to be just that. Talk. (TLC)

The 19 Kids and Counting star’s last Instagram post before that was in March 2022, months after she made headlines for being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor due to an incident that occurred while she was babysitting.

“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” she wrote by way of explanation via her Instagram Stories back then.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police.

“This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community.

“I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”