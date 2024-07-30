Vanna White, Ryan Seacrest Finally Getting Along as Wheel of Fortune Filming Begins?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There have been rumors that Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest aren’t quite meshing as co-hosts of the beloved game show Wheel of Fortune.

In fact, insiders have claimed the situation is so bad that Vanna has had a change of heart and is now planning to follow Pat Sajak into retirement.

But with filming now underway for the show’s 42nd season, it looks as though the TV legend has decided to stick it out.

But has her relationship with her new coworker improved at all?

Well, that might be a more complex matter.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest Have Kicked Off Their First Season as Cohosts

Ryan won’t make his television debut as the new host of Wheel until September.

But filming for the new season has already begun, and his first few episodes are in the can!

Ryan posted a video on Instagram on Friday announcing that his tenure as host had officially begun.

“Game face for the season premiere taping,” he captioned the clip, according to The Sun.

“Let’s play Wheel of Fortune!” he added.

In the comments, fans offered their full support.

“Wishing you many years of success in your new role as host for Wheel of Fortune,” one person remarked.

“Looking good!! They couldn’t ask for anyone better than you,” a second person added.

“Looking great. You got this. Make Pat proud,” a third chimed in.

But what about the rumors of bad blood between Ryan and Vanna?

Is the Vanna and Ryan Feud Still Raging?

At one point, insiders became convinced that Vanna had decided to step down after failing to form a productive partnership with Ryan.

In fact, a rumor that Vanna would be replaced by Kim Kardashian took hold on social media.

But now, it seems that Ryan has remedied the situation by entering “full Mr. Nice Guy mode.”

A source tells The Sun that Seacrest has been “putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats.”

Has the charm offensive worked? Only time will tell.

Has Ryan Received Any Support From Pat Sajak?

As for the TV legend Ryan replaced, it seems that he has no intention of getting to know his successor.

Asked if Pat Sajak has reached out to Ryan to offer any advice, a source told The Mirror:

“He’s too busy having fun with all this newfound free time he’s got. Ryan can reach out to Pat if he wants but asking isn’t getting.”

It sounds like Ryan is fighting an uphill battle when it comes to winning over the legends of Wheel.