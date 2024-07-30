Kailyn Lowry’s Engaged & Marrying Elijah Scott This Year, Spills Her Ex

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Kailyn Lowry engaged?! After welcoming three kids with Elijah Scott, is marriage finally the next step?

Needless to say, that’s a pretty big commitment. Elijah has apparently proposed a bunch of times.

But despite her partner’s apparent eagerness to get hitched, Kail refuses to set a date.

Well, according to one of her other baby daddy’s, not only are the pair engaged RIGHT NOW, but the wedding date has been set.

And they are getting married soon!

Vetzabe Rivera and Kailyn Lowry speak onstage during the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

You all remember Chris Lopez, yes? Chris is Kailyn’s third baby daddy, father to her sons Lux and Creed.

Well, over the years, Chris has been known to drop some bombshell reveals about his ex. To be fair, Kailyn has done the same, but it might just be that Chris took things too far this time.

For our benefit, but still.

See, Kailyn recently went off on her podcast, sharing that she actually regrets giving her kids the last names of their fathers. That’s why she changed their name to Lowry. Being one of the dads, you can imagine that this set Chris off.

According to, Ashley’s Reality Round Up, Chris took to his Instagram Live to call Kailyn out – and to drop a bombshell secret we bet she didn’t want coming out.

“You’re engaged currently, getting married in September,” Chris said while talking about Kail. “And your three children don’t even got their father’s name.”

September? Of THIS year?! That’s a big 180 maneuver from her stance after the twins were born!

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Kailyn Lowry Wasn’t Ready To Be Locked Down In February

The former Teen Mom star guards her privacy quite jealously these days.

In fact, after Kailyn welcomed twins last year, she hid them from the world for several months before finally confirming that the rumors were true.

As a new mother of seven, she hasn’t really had the time to update the world on every little thing, but we do know that she and Elijah have been living together for several years now.

Still, on the recent episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Kail told co-host Vee Torres that Elijah has proposed to her “so many times” and she has continually said no.

Still, Kail sees no reason to rush into marriage, and it seems that her divorce from Javi Marroquin still weighs heavily on her mind.

“What is the point of getting married if divorce is an option? And I’m saying that as someone who’s divorced,” Kail explained.

Kailyn Lowry attends the exclusive premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Season 9 hosted by WE tv on October 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)

“What business do I have getting remarried if Javi and I got divorced? …why do we think we can go remarry? If we can just marry and divorce, why are we getting married?

“Why are we making those commitments of ’til death do us part’ if death do not do us part?”

When Kailyn changed her name on Instagram in January, some confused fans briefly thought that she and Elijah had gotten hitched. That obviously wasn’t the case.

So, has Elijah finally worn her down.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

The ‘Teen Mom’ Star Can’t Make Up Her Mind

Kail has yet to confirm or deny Chris’ claims that she’s engaged and getting married in September.

What we do know is that Kail has been wishy-washy about marriage for a long time now, so if she is walking down the aisle soon, it would be a miracle of sorts!

“I go back and forth with divorce and remarrying all the time. It’s something that I really struggle with,” she said.

“On some days, I’m like, ‘Yes, Elijah and I are gonna get married…I want to, but I also have this internal conflict about the fact that I was married before and I made those commitments, and I made those vows, and I did not follow through.”

Kail went on to reiterate that Elijah has already proposed to her several times.

“I say yes, and I want to marry him, but I also…he was married and divorced too,” she said.

Kailyn Lowry during her time on Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

“We both got divorced. We didn’t fulfill our commitments before, so what makes us think that each [of us] is any different now?

“I say yes, and then he’ll be like, ‘OK, let’s set a date, let’s do this.’ And that’s where I’m struggling because he wants to set a date and he wants the whole ceremony and everything,” Kail continued.

“I say yes but then I don’t actually go forward with setting a date. I don’t actually go forward with planning. An I don’t actually do any of those things.”

Does Kailyn Lowry Still Have Javi on the Brain?

Kail went on to reassure fans that while she still struggles with the circumstances of her divorce, she has no desire to get back together with Javi.

Kail on Teen Mom 2, giving it to Javi as he tries to explain his absurd antics. (MTV)

“Please don’t twist what I’m saying into me wanting to be with Javi. That’s not the case,” she said.

“I’m thankful [for that marriage], but I’m not a quitter. That’s the other thing, is that I’m not a f–king quitter!” Kail said.

Javi is currently expecting a second child with Lauren Comeau, whom he cheated on during her previous pregnancy.

So yeah, it’s not surprising that being married to that dude left Kail with some iffy feelings about the institution marriage!