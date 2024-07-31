Sandra Bullock Ready to Get Back In the Dating Game at 60: She’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sandra Bullock is officially ready to begin dating again.

The beloved actress has experienced profound heartbreak and tragedy in her personal life in recent years.

But those who know her best say that Sandra remains optimistic about her chances of finding love.

Sandra Bullock attends the New York Tastemaker screening of “The Lost City” at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Oscar winner turned 60 on July 26.

And fans were thrilled when she stepped out looking radiant while running errands in LA a few weeks later.

Last year, Sandra’s longtime partner Bryan Randall passed away following a private battle with ALS.

Sandra has maintained a low profile ever since. But one insider says she’s now ready to “get back in the game.”

Actress Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “The Lost City” at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock Plans to Return to the World of Dating, Insider Claims

“Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life,” a source close to the actress tells Us Weekly.

“She’s excited about what the future holds,” the source continues adding:

“She’s ready to get back in the game.”

Sandra Bullock arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of “The Lost City” at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, March 21, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sandra’s Painful Past

Prior to her relationship with Bryan, Sandra endured a messy public divorce from Jesse James.

The situation left her shaken, but not defeated.

And fans are hoping the actress can rely on that same resilience as she re-enters the spotlight and the dating pool.

Sandra first revealed plans to take a hiatus from acting while promoting the film Lost City in 2022.

Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Unforgivable” at DGA Theater Complex on November 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired. And I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it,” she explained at the time.

“I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

At the time, fans were not aware of Bryan’s illness or the fact that Sandra was his primary caretaker.

“Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan,” says the insider.

The source adds that losing Randall “has been one of the hardest experiences Sandra’s gone through.”

Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of “The Lost City” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Sandra referred to Bryan as the “love of her life” in a 2021 interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

She noted that she didn’t feel the need to remarry because she didn’t “need a paper to be a devoted partner… I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Fans are obviously hopeful that Sandra will return to the screen sometime soon, but the actress has yet to reveal any new projects.

In the meantime, we hope that she’s prioritizing her health and happiness and progressing at whatever pace feels comfortable.