Bryan Randall, Longtime Partner of Sandra Bullock, Dies After Secret ALS Battle

Sandra Bullock is one of the most celebrated and accomplished women in the entertainment industry.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors from recent decades, she has managed to keep some things private.

And so has her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

In his case, it was a years-long battle with ALS. Over the weekend, he passed away.

On Saturday, Bryan Randall died. He was 57 years old.

His family released a statement to People on Monday in order to gently break the news.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family announced.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private,” his family’s statement explained.

“And,” they continued, “those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

It is, of course, extremely difficult to keep something like this private. Especially for someone who is even indirectly in the spotlight.

Randall’s grieving loved ones expressed: “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors.”

These were dedicated medical professionals “who navigated the landscape of this illness with us.”

The statement continued: “And to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve,” Randall’s family requested.

“And,” the statement continued, “to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Together, they signed their request: “His Loving Family.”

Just last week, reports claimed that Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall had been struggling in their relationship.

It sounds like the truth was more likely that someone close to them noticed that something was up, but not what.

When you don’t know that someone is fighting the last days of their battle with an illness, you might see relationship problems.

In 2015, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall met. He photographed the birthday party of her son, Louis.

The two became increasingly public, attending Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding as a couple.

Bullock emphasized that she did not “need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother” to explain why they never married. And she was absolutely right.

Randall’s family asks that sympathizers not send flowers, even though that is traditional.

Instead, they requested that people make donations to the ALS Association and to Massachusetts General Hospital.

These are meaningful ways to honor his memory. We are sure that his loved ones will be touched by funds raised to honor him. Our hearts go out to all of those who are in mourning at this time.