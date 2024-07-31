Pete Davidson Checks into Wellness Facility For Mental Health Treatment

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pete Davidson is doing what’s right for him and has checked into a wellness facility for his mental health.

The former Saturday Night Live has a well documented history of dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Shockingly, the news comes just a year after he underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Here’s what we know about what’s going on with Pete.

Pete Davidson attends Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” premiere at Kings Theatre on June 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson Checks Into Wellness Center

According to People Magazine, Pete checked himself into the facility in the last week of July 2024.

Until that point, Pete had been on tour, performing more than 200 live stand-up comedy shows, all in the run up to the release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.

Mental health has “always been a priority” for the comedian, who along with performing live has also been working on several film projects in 2024, explained the source.

Through it all though, the source explained that Pete has been focused on his sobriety and those closest to him see this step as a positive choice to take care of himself.

Indeed, Pete has been very upfront in the last few years about his sobriety journey, as well has his history dealing with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time,” an insider told the outlet when Pete checked himself into treatment in 2023.

Clearly, he knows what’s good for him, and we respect he’s taking the right steps to keep himself safe and healthy

Pete Davidson stands onstage after the NFC’s 35-33 victory over the AFC in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jax Taylor Takes Decisive Step to Safeguard Mental Health

The news of Pete’s decision to seek treatment came hours after another TV personality revealed the same.

Jax Taylor, best known for his roles on Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, also checked into a facility to receive treatment for his mental health the same week as Pete, according to the reality star’s reps.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment,” a rep for Jax told Page Six this week.

“This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Whereas Pete has a history of seeking treatment, Jax seems to be dealing with the fallout of his separation from wife, Brittany Cartright.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A Life Long Battle For Pete Davidson

In an interview with Variety in August 2018, Pete said he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 years old.

It was only two years earlier that his father died while attempting to save lives as a firefighter on 9/11. Pete was 7.

Pete revealed in the interview that new medication helped stabilize him after several turbulent years.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”

Hopefully, whatever he needs now, he’ll find through treatment.