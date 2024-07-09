‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 Details & Spoilers: Who Will Return For Love?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Perfect Match has been officially renewed for Season 3. That’s right, the hottest Netflix reality stars will be back to find love in another season of the wildly popular and seductive dating show.

But who will be coming back? And when can fans expect to see season 3?!

Let’s dive in!

Perfect Match contestants and host Nick Lachey on the set of Perfect Match in first season. (Tarina Rodriguez/Netflix © 2023)

Shortly after the show wrapped up it’s spicy second season, Netflix confirmed Perfect Match Season 3 was on the way.

However, it does not have an official release date, but knowing the streamer as we do, fans won’t have to wait too long. The first season of Perfect Match aired on Valentine’s Day 2023. A year later, on June 7, 2024, the second season premiered.

Seems likely that it will take at most a year to turn the next season around then. So, it’s a wait, but not like Bridgerton season 4 or, for heaven’s sake, Stranger Things season 5, which are both AGES away from being finished.

‘Perfect Match’ Season 3 Cast: Could A.D. Finally Find Love?

Full disclosure: as the new season has just been announced, casting is probably just getting started. Therefore, no definitive word on who will be competing just yet.

But, when the announcement was made for season 3, Netflix’s best reality stars got together to share who they wanted to see given a shot at love on the show.

Youtuber Harry Jowsey, who competed on season 2, but lost, offered up his pal Justin, from Surviving Paradise Season 1. He was also on Perfect Match season 2, but didn’t make it far.

Then there’s Xanthi, who’s competed on Perfect Match and The Circle and still hasn’t found the one. She shared she’d be happy to return for another go in the Villa, and offered up Emma from Love Is Blind: UK to join her.

But one name kept popping up time and time again: A.D. As in Amber Desiree from Love is Blind. Several Netflix celebs offered her up, hoping this sweet girl could finally find someone to love.

Fingers crossed for her!

Nick Lachey speaks to the group in episode 206 of ‘Perfect Match’ season 2. ( Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

Will Nick Lachey Return As Host?

Since the show kicked off in 2023, Nick Lachey has been at the helm of the all the messy drama as host.

In season one, Vanessa Lachey, his wife, joined in as co-host, but she did not return in season 2.

In an interview with People in February 2023, Nick explained that even though his better half would’ve been perfect at his side, she “could not make it happen.”

A busy schedule – it happens!

As for season 3, Nick is very tied up with Netflix, hosting a slew of other programs for the streamer, including Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. It is doubtful that Nick won’t continue as host with the most for the upcoming season.

Vanessa, well, we’ll have to wait and see.