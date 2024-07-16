Jon Gosselin Flaunts Weight Loss in Poolside PDA Pic with Girlfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jon Gosselin is putting his recent weight loss on display.

And girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is clearly enjoying his redefined dad bod.

The former reality star has undergone a bit of a body transformation.

And just because he tends to only appear on TV for the occasional interview these days doesn’t mean that he can’t show off his success.

Jon Gosselin opened up to a notorious TV quack about how his divorce cost him everything and about how his ex became twisted and warped. (Image Credit: NBC)

Jon Gosselin’s weight loss is nothing short of impressive

Taking to her Instagram page, Stephanie Lebo shared a PDA photo of herself with boyfriend Jon Gosselin.

In the photo, the two are enjoying the epitome of pool weather while sharing a kiss.

Stephanie is wearing a colorful bikini. And Jon is wearing swim trunks without a shirt. While their shades hide their eyes from sun damage, they’re showing off their love — and their bodies.

In her Instagram caption, Stephanie Lebo left a simple white heart emoji.

Clearly, she is depicting her love for Jon Gosselin.

The two began dating in August of 2023. That puts them at very nearly one year together.

Jon Gosselin attends Kickz For Kids with celebrity philanthropist Patrick Carroll at Conrad Prebys Escondido Branch – Boys & Girls Club on March 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for M. Patrick Carroll)

How much weight did Jon Gosselin lose?

Recently, Jon Gosselin has seemed more eager to appear on camera than he has in recent years.

Just a couple of years past, most of his on-camera appearances concerned his children — whether it was a selfie with Hannah or Collin Gosselin or speaking about what Kate put their family through.

These days, he’s showing off his weight loss. How much? About 30 pounds.

Jon Gosselin attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

In April of 2024, Jon Gosselin spoke to Page Six about his weight loss.

At the time, he detailed that he had lost 32 pounds.

It is entirely possible, even likely, that he is a few pounds lighter.

Jon Gosselin attends MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” Sponsored By AQUAhydrate on January 31, 2014. (Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for AQUAhydrate)

How did Jon Gosselin shed those pounds?

Unfortunately, Jon revealed that he lost weight using Ozempic. This is controversial, as the diabetes medication has experienced shortages.

This is a bit less exciting than Jon Gosselin’s music. A lot of diabetes patients have pointed out how harmful it is for their life-saving prescription to become the latest luxury weight loss fad of the rich and famous.

We’re not making excuses for the guy. But nobody ever said that Jon Gosselin was a paragon of humanity. Just that he’s much, much better than Kate.