Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About IVF, Trashes “Lies” About Split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is, at last, opening up about something both very personal and very painful:

Her path to non-motherhood.

In a candid new interview with Allure, the actress opened up about the never-ending pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years… revealing that she actually tried very hard to have a very a baby for a very long time.

Jennifer Aniston, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Morning Show’, poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston told the publication.

As any loyal celebrity gossip followers likely knows, blog post after blog post was written back in the day about the status of Aniston’s womb.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” she told Allure.

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

Jennifer Aniston voted for Joe Biden in 2020. She thought he was a better choice than Donald Trump.

Way back in 2005, Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt came to an end, but NOT for the reasons some strangers and trolls believed.

Not because she chose her career over having a family.

“It was absolute lies,” said Aniston of the “narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Photo via Getty Images

To this day, of course, a bunch of people out there want Aniston and Pitt to get back together.

It won’t ever happen, and sources have said the stars even laugh at the endless rumor-mongering and wish-making.

Aniston, meanwhile, later married and then divorced Justin Theroux.

And, no, this couple didn’t have any kids together, either.

Aniston has no regrets over how things turned out, too.

“Here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she told Allure, adding:

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I?’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were so very in love back in the day. Might it eventually happen again?

The 53-year old isn’t looking back; she says she feels better about herself these days than she ever has before.

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF,” she concluded to Allure.

“I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation.

“I don’t have anything to hide.”

Photo via Getty

Back in 2016, the Friends alum wrote a powerful essay for the Huffington Post, addressing false pregnancy reports and stating:

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up.”

She added:

Here’s where I come out on this topic:

We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.

Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise.

We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.