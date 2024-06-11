Hunter Biden’s Sentence: President’s Son Found Guilty in Gun Case, Jail Next?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hunter Biden was found guilty on Tuesday morning on a trio of federal gun charges, following three hours’ worth of deliberations by a jury over two days.

The President’s son now faces up to 25 years in prison.

This jury convicted the 54-year-old of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm… making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer… and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of or addict to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and Valerie Biden Owens leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 6, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The charges date back to 2018 when Biden was accused of lying about his drug use in order to obtain a weapon, and then of possessing this weapon for 11 days while addicted to a controlled substance.

He will be sentenced late this year by a Donald Trump-appointed judge.

President Joe Biden did not attend his son’s trial, but Hunter’s stepmother, Jill Biden, was often in attendance, along with his wife and other members of the extended Biden family.

Federal guidelines call for a sentence of 15 to 21 months for Biden, who is expected to appeal

The President has already gone on record in stating that he will NOT pardon his son.

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three gun charges. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image)

Prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss’ office had argued President Biden’s son knowingly lied on a gun application form that he did not use controlled substances before walking out of a Wilmington shop with a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver on October 12, 2018.

In his 2021 memoir, Hunter acknowledged that he was addicted to crack cocaine around this same time, a fact lawyers used against him in court as evidence.

Hunter Biden is also scheduled to face a case in Los Angeles federal court beginning September 5 for allegedly evading $1.4 million in federal income tax for the years 2016 through 2019.

Hunter Biden pats his attorney Abbe Lowell on the back after he made a statement to the press following a closed-door deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee in the O’Neill House Office Building on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

In a statement when his son’s trial started Monday, President Biden said:

“As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.

“Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

This verdict, meanwhile, comes two weeks after Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records in his own legal trial.

UPDATE: Hunter Biden has publicly responded to the guilty verdict against him today, saying he is “more grateful for the love and support” of his family than he is “disappointed by the outcome.

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he said in statement Tuesday.