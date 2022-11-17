Maren Morris Blasts Candace Cameron Bure's Homophobic Remarks: Make DJ Tanner Gay Again!

One problem with former child stars is that too many of them continue to think their opinions are more important than everyone else’s even after they’ve slogged through decades of adult mediocrity.

Their parents drove them to the right audition back in 1986, and because of that, they have the ability to spew their unique brand of idiocy to like a million Twitter followers in the year of our lord 2022.

It’s like the Butterfly Effect for anti-vax MAGA chuds.

Anyway, that’s a little backstory on while we’re all being forced to listen to Candace Cameron Bure’s bigotry this week.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Candace outed herself as a homophobe this week with outrageous comments about “traditional marriage” and the importance of ousting marginalized people from mainstream television.

Thankfully, many celebs quickly clapped back at the Full House star’s foolish remarks.

In fact, when actress Sophia Bush criticized Cameron Bure, country star Maren Morris joined in by hilariously roasting Candace in the comments.

“Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” Morris wrote, according to Us Weekly.

The joke was a reference to Cameron Bure’s character on Full House, the crappy ’90s sitcom that made her famous.

While the show was never what you would call “good,” it did launch the careers of several charismatic stars, including John Stamos, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the late, great Bob Saget.

We’d say it did the same for Candace, but she was never charismatic or a star.

The meme that Bush reposted and Morris replied to is a doozy, and it comes to us courtesy of content creator Matt Bernstein.

“You went decades without ever having to see an LGBTQ character on screen. Now, we’re in 1 out of 5 movies. Sorry if this disturbs you. Sending thoughts and prayers,” Bernstein wrote.

Bernstein continued:

“Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure has starred in Hallmark holiday films since 2008, but no more.

“This year — while Hallmark is releasing its first ever film featuring a gay couple — Bure has left the network, motiving to the Great American Family network (GAF) instead.

“What exactly does ‘traditional marriage’ mean? Is it a marriage with a 50% chance o fending in divorce? A marriage between a man, a woman, and a mistress?

“A marriage that doesn’t end in divorce but really should? … If you mean heterosexual, just say that.”

The backlash comes in response to Candace’s comments about her decision to leave the Hallmark Channel for the ultra-conservative Great American Media network.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the actress told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Candace criticized Hallmark’s programming and argued that the network is now “a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.”

Former Hallmark actresses like Hilarie Burton blasted Cameron Bure for her remarks.

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” the One Tree Hill star tweeted on Monday.

“I called this s–t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Bure has yet to respond to Burton or Morris but maybe she’s just saving her strength.

After all, we’re sure a lot more criticism is coming her way!