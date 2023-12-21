Back in October, Josh Duggar’s petition to appeal his child pornography conviction was denied by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

At the time, it looked as though Duggar had run out of options and would be forced to serve the remaining nine years of his sentence.

Now, however, it appears that Josh and his legal team have one more trick up their sleeve.

According to a new report from In Touch, Josh’s lawyers have filed an appeal with Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the US Supreme Court.

“Mr. Duggar’s case raises an important question, inter alia, concerning a criminal defendant’s constitutional right to present a complete defense,” the attorneys wrote, in documents obtained by In Touch.

The lawyers went on to claim that they were not granted “the time necessary to adequately prepare the petition.”

For that reason, they’re requesting an additional 60 days to file for a writ of certiorari, which is a formal request from the Supreme Court to a lower court for documents pertaining to a specific case.

Josh’s team is asking Kavanaugh to push the deadline for such requests from December 27 to February 25, 2024.

If the extension is granted, then there’s a chance that Josh’s case will be heard by the highest court in the land sometime in the next year.

It’s a long shot, but considering the Duggars have vast sums of cash to throw at their Josh problem, we guess the move doesn’t come as a surprise.

Jim Bob might not be thrilled with the idea of his family once again making national headlines, but it’s clear that his top priority is getting his eldest son out of prison.

We can’t imagine where else the money for all these appeals would be coming from.

After all, Josh left his wife and seven children in poverty when he got locked up.

Insiders say Anna and her kids moved in with Josh’s parents during his trial, but the situation soon became untenable due to tension between the in-laws.

It’s unclear where Anna is living these days, but there have been rumors that she moved to Texas so that she can visit Josh more frequently.

Josh is locked up in Seagoville federal prison in the northern part of the state.

He’ll soon be spending his second holiday season at Seagoville after being transferred to the facility in June of last year.

Josh was sentenced to 151 months in prison, but with good behavior, he’ll be eligible for parole in October of 2032.

We’re sure he’s feeling delusionally optimistic about the prospect of being sprung by the Supreme Court.

But something tells the justices won’t be interested in hearing the case of a reality star-turned-convicted predator — no matter how rich and well-connected his father is.