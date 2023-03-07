It’s Not Jada Pinkett Smith’s Fault that Chris Rock is So Obsessed With Her

After last year’s infamous “shocking” slap at the Oscars, Will Smith gave Chris Rock one simple instruction.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” sure seems like a simple instruction to follow. Right?

Not for Chris. In fact, his new Netflix special did the opposite, somehow blaming Jada Pinkett Smith for all of this during “Selective Outrage.”

It’s unsurprising, after decades of Chris’ creepy fixation with her. What’s also unsurprising is that Jada has not participated in any of this — except as the butt of Chris’ unwanted jokes.

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about many sensitive topics over the years on Red Table Talk.

An inside source confirmed to People that Jada Pinkett Smith is an innocent bystander — and, frankly, a victim — of the ongoing drama.

“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled,” the insider pointed out. This of course directly contradicts his admittedly ludicrous claims in his recent special.

“Chris is obsessed with her,” the source reminded everyone, “and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.”

Chris Rock displayed his creepy, decades-spanning obsession during his 2023 Netflix special.

“Look where he chose to film his Netflix special,” the insider pointed out.

In case anyone missed it, the source detailed that Chris filmed his special in “Her hometown [of Baltimore].”

The insider then commented: “Obsessed.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were front and center at the 2022 Academy Awards. They probably wish they weren’t, though.

“Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards,” the insider recalled.

Jada did just that, kickstarting the #OscarsSoWhite conversation “by questioning why there are so few Black members.”

“And,” the source then questioned, “Chris took it to this?” It’s a weird choice. Especially given that Chris referred to exactly that during his standup.

Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars,” Chris claimed during his Netflix special.

“I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Concussion,” he alleged.

He went on to add: “And then he gives me a f–king concussion.”

Will Smith has finally spoken on camera about slapping Chris Rock. Not surprisingly, the actor expressed remorse for his actions.

But actually, no, that’s not the truth, Chris.

“She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever,” the insider pointed out.

“She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host,” the source added, “and is perfect for the job.”

Will Smith was a guest on The Daily Show in November 2022, opening up at the time about that infamous Chris Rock slap.

In addition to his creative characterization of Jada’s stance in 2016, Chris went on to insist that she is somehow to blame for him targeting her six years later.

“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f–k? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” he claimed on stage.

“That’s what the f–k happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this bitch,” Chris spat. “She started this s–t. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”

Jada Pinkett Smith is talking about life with her mother and her daughter, Willow on a Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The source commented to People that they felt “shocked at how many times Chris used the word ‘bitch’ in referring to Jada.”

That is pretty relatable. Shocked, not surprised. There’s a difference.

However, the insider assured, “Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year.” She’s not fixating on Chris. The obsession is one-way. Maybe that’s why he can’t stop talking about her.