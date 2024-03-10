Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant & Debuts Baby Bump At Oscars: Photo

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant! Congrats!

The High School Musical alum announced she would be expecting her first child with her husband, MLB shortstop Cole Tucker, in a big way.

It was clear she was expecting she arrived at the Oscars on March 10th with a growing baby bump!

How very Sharpay of you, Gabriella!

The new mom attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images))

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant At The Oscars: First Photo

Vanessa Hudgens arrived at Hollywood’s biggest night in a floor-length black Vera Wang Couture gown.

The new mom was on hand to co-host ABC’s “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, but decided to use the opportunity to make headlines instead.

Just a few short months after walking down the aisle in December 2023, Vanessa used the Beyonce method of announcing her pregnancy and debuted her bump on the red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images))

She paired her elegant dress with dazzling Chopard jewelry, including a necklace featuring a 10-carat yellow pear-shaped diamond and nearly 30-carats of white diamonds.

Pulling focus to her fingers and ears, she dazzled with more diamond rings and earrings from the brand’s Haute Joailler collection.

But everything was to make sure that you couldn’t miss she was expecting!

What a way to make an entrance!

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Vanessa’s Happily Ever After

She had to go her own way after big breakups with Austin Butler and childhood sweetheart, Zac Efron, but it looks like Vanessa’s finally found happiness.

Cole Tucker seemed like a perfect match for her right from the stop, and their romance has been whirlwind, but incredibly special.

Two years after making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021, Vanessa and Cole got engaged on a trip to Paris. They married in December 2023, surrounded by friend and fellow Disney Wildcats.

And now she’s going to be a mom!

Hmm… wonder if this will hinder anyone’s guess on who the Goldfish is on the Masked Singer?