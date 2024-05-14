Rory McIlroy Files For Divorce: His Marriage History With Erica Stoll Explained

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll.
According to a new report from TMZ, Rory filed papers in his adopted home state of Florida earlier this week.
The cause of the split is currently unknown.
But given the extent to which the news has taken the sports world by storm, you can be sure that there will be further updates very soon.
Rory McIlroy-Erica Stoll Divorce: What Happened?
Again, it might be a while before we have any specifics about what prompted the split.
But currently, it looks as though Rory was the one who initiated the divorce.
The news has left golf fans stunned, as Rory and Erica appeared to be one of the sports world’s most stable couples.
Rory and Erica’s Relationship History
The McIlroys met under very memorable circumstances.
It was 2012, and Erica was employed by the PGA, helping to organize the Ryder Cup.
When Rory’s alarm clock didn’t go off and he nearly missed his tee time, it was Erica who organized the police escort that got him to the course on time.
The pair hit it off immediately, but for years, their relationship was strictly platonic.
It was only after Rory ended his engagement to Caroline Wozniacki that he and Erica took things to the next level.
The couple married in 2017, and they welcomed their first and only child in 2020.
Interestingly, Rory and Erica kept their relationship private until fairly recently.
After years in which they would rarely appear in public together, Erica cheered Rory on at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
She also caddied for him at the Masters Par 3 event that same year.
So whatever happened between Rory and Erica, it seems to have happened rapidly.
We’re sure there will be endless speculation about infidelity or some sort of other scandal.
But all we know for now is that Rory McIlroy filed for divorce today. And the golf world is absolutely stunned.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.