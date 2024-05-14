Rory McIlroy Files For Divorce: His Marriage History With Erica Stoll Explained

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll.

According to a new report from TMZ, Rory filed papers in his adopted home state of Florida earlier this week.

The cause of the split is currently unknown.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

But given the extent to which the news has taken the sports world by storm, you can be sure that there will be further updates very soon.

Rory McIlroy-Erica Stoll Divorce: What Happened?

Again, it might be a while before we have any specifics about what prompted the split.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe and wife Erica Stoll arrive at the opening ceremony for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 28, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

But currently, it looks as though Rory was the one who initiated the divorce.

The news has left golf fans stunned, as Rory and Erica appeared to be one of the sports world’s most stable couples.

Rory and Erica’s Relationship History

The McIlroys met under very memorable circumstances.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe and wife Erica Stoll walk through fans at the Spanish Steps prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It was 2012, and Erica was employed by the PGA, helping to organize the Ryder Cup.

When Rory’s alarm clock didn’t go off and he nearly missed his tee time, it was Erica who organized the police escort that got him to the course on time.

The pair hit it off immediately, but for years, their relationship was strictly platonic.

It was only after Rory ended his engagement to Caroline Wozniacki that he and Erica took things to the next level.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The couple married in 2017, and they welcomed their first and only child in 2020.

Interestingly, Rory and Erica kept their relationship private until fairly recently.

After years in which they would rarely appear in public together, Erica cheered Rory on at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She also caddied for him at the Masters Par 3 event that same year.

So whatever happened between Rory and Erica, it seems to have happened rapidly.

We’re sure there will be endless speculation about infidelity or some sort of other scandal.

But all we know for now is that Rory McIlroy filed for divorce today. And the golf world is absolutely stunned.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.