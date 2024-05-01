Meri Brown: Okay, THIS is What I'm Looking for in a Man...

Meri Brown is back on the market.

The veteran Sister Wives cast member terminated her marriage with Kody Brown back in January 2023.

She then dated some guy named Amos for a few months, but announced the couple’s split this past February.

So, what does Meri’s dating life looking like at the moment? Is she actively seeking a partner?

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

When asked on Instagram on April 29 she was seeing anyone special, Meri replied, “Not exclusively,” although she’s “gone out on a few dates.”

The TLC personality then elaborated as follows:

“Prince Charming has not arrived. I’m not really looking for a prince. No, I’m looking for a king. There’s a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”

As many viewers would attest to, over the course of the last few seasons of Sister Wives, Kody has very much NOT acted like a man.

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

“I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is,” Meri continued.

“Because I know who I am and I’m confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we’ll know it.”

Indeed, Brown just launched a company called Worthy Up.

It’s based on valuing oneself and, according to the official Facebook page, is “a community focused on transformation and self discovery” and “a safe space for individuals to grow, connect, and inspire one another.”

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

Meri has been candid with fans for awhile now about her interest in self-growth.

Just considering how profound she got when explaining her break-up with Amos.

“Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them.

“It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth,” Meri wrote to open a lengthy caption two months ago.

Meri Brown looks a little bit confused when asked a question here by the host of the Sister Wives reunion. (TLC)

The long-time reality star went on:

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship.

“When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.

“It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you.”

The businesswoman added that she’s choosing to “look into my future with the hope of new opportunities” in the wake of the split, concluding:

“This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”