After enduring one of the most controversial years in the history of reality television, Rachel Leviss has moved on with a new boyfriend!

As you’re probably aware, Rachel’s affair with Tom Sandoval was the most talked-about scandal of 2023.

And it may have single-handedly revived interest in the long-running Bravo series Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

But a whole lot has changed since then.

For starters, Rachel is going by a new name! She was known as Raquel Leviss during her time on Bravo, but she’s now returned to her birth name.

On top of that, Rachel has quit the show that made her famous, opting for improved mental health over continued reality fame.

Tom and Raquel’s romance has come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

And then there’s the fact that Vanderpump Rules might be facing cancelation following yet another lackluster season.

But the most exciting development in the life of Raquel Leviss is her new relationship!

Raquel Leviss’ New Boyfriend Is a Single Dad and Entrepreneur

Raquel Leviss attends Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” Los Angeles Premiere at Microsoft Theater on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

According to Taste of Reality, Rachel is dating a single dad and productivity guru named Matthew Dunn.

Matthew recently shared the news of their relationship by posting an Instagram Story in which the new couple took part in a group nature expedition.

“We rode over the mountains and through the woods but grandma’s house could not be found. However, we did rally the side by sides and swam at a waterfall!” he captioned the post.

Rachel left a comment reading, “What an incredible experience,” which prompted Matthew to agree that the trip was “so much fun.”

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

ET Online has confirmed the relationship, with a source telling the outlet:

“Rachel is seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn. The two met through friends and have been enjoying their time together.”

Who Is Matthew Dunn?

Raquel Leviss attends Prime Video’s “Upload” Season 2 Special Screening and Red Carpet at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Little is known about Matthew, but according to Reality Blurb, an Instagram post from May of 2022 describes him as a “[seven]-figure business owner.”

“He’s managed this for [eight] consecutive years and is on the way to building an [eight]-figure company. He is passionate about helping others find personal power through awareness, total ownership, and truth,” the page explained.

Rachel’s publicist tells ET that Leviss has been spending a lot of time with Matthew.

Raquel Leviss arrives at the 5th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on August 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The rep maintains, however, that the relationship is in the very early stages.

Still, it sounds like Rachel found herself a potential keeper!

In any event, the guy is definitely an improvement over Tom freakin’ Sandoval!