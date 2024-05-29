Lisa Vanderpump Divorced: Her Marriage History, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Has Lisa Vanderpump ever been divorced? Is she still married to Ken Todd?

These are questions on the minds of many fans these days. And with good reason.

Lisa has pulled off a tricky balancing act by expanding her reality TV empire while at the same time keeping a tighter lid on her private life.

Lisa Vanderpump attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Thanks to Vanderpump Rules and its spinoffs — including the new French chateau-based Hulu series Vanderpump Villa — we’re seeing more of Lisa than ever.

But Lisa is playing a very different role these days.

She’s long since said goodbye to the show that made her famous, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Thus, she now presides over the drama, rather than takes part in it. And that means her personal life is more mysterious than ever.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the Trevor Project Garden Party on May 18, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Is Lisa Vanderpump Divorced?

Lisa has been married to Ken Todd since 1982. They met through her late brother and got engaged just six weeks later.

Lisa later gave birth to one daughter, Pandora, and together, the couple adopted a son, Max.

Ken and Lisa are partners in business as well as life, and they’ve opened several successful restaurants together.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd attend ‘An Evening Under The Stars’ benefiting The L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center at a private residency on October 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for The LA Gay & Lesbian Center)

“You know the greatest gift Ken Todd ever gave me?” she told People earlier this year.

“He was 16 years older than me and he met me halfway on everything. He never put me down, he never belittled me, he would take me to meetings and ask my opinion.”

But despite Lisa’s kind words toward her husband, there have been rumors of trouble in paradise.

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump attend the 2019 Pre-GRAMMY event presented by OK!, Star, In Touch and Life & Style magazines at the Liaison Restaurant on February 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Ken Todd Faces Cheating Allegations

Back in 2020, a former friend of the Lisa’s named Cedric Martinez publicly accused Ken of cheating on Lisa.

“My beautiful friend Ally who took me in after I left Ken and Lisa after living for 6 months. She is gorgeous inside and out,” Cedric captioned an Instagram photo of himself and a young woman (via All About the Tea).

“In fact after a few margaritas we snogged @theabbeyweho. She was so hot in fact that Ken constantly hit [on] her behind Lisa’s back!”

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd attend the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Martinez added the hashtags: “#cheater #liar# #despicable and she wasn’t the first #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills.”

Neither Ken nor Lisa responded to the allegations publicly.

And whatever actually transpired there, it seems that the Vanderpumps’ marriage is still going strong.

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump attend #TheLinkParty by IceLink hosted by Ronda Rousey and Sponsored by Fashion Forwards, Forgiato, Rebelle Makeup, and LeRush Swimwear at the IceLink Boutique West Hollywood benefiting The Special Needs Network on May 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for IceLink)

Lisa Vanderpump’s Marital Advice

“When she kicks me out [of the house], it’ll all be hers,” Ken joked on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale.

“When I finally see the light after 40 years,” Lisa shot back.

“Do you think people my age can go out and find somebody and be with them for 40 years?” asked Lala Kent after witnessing the exchange.

“Of course you can,” Lisa said, noting that the success of any relationship depends on “what you want to put into it.”

Wise words, indeed!