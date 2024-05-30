Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Today: Where They Stand After Tristan …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship is complicated, but still a thing.

Many assumed that after what happened between Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, there was no way Kylie could ever forgive her.

But it’s been nearly six years since everything went down, and before then, no one was closer to the Karjenner family than Jordyn.

So, where to the BFFs stand today? And has everyone been forgiven for their “sins”?

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence on August 29, 2018. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE)

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Still Friends?

As crazy as it might sound, Kylie is still in touch with Jordyn. More than in touch, she’s come out numerous times to insist everyone has moved on from the drama of 2018.

Kylie and Jordyn had famously been best friends, but the friendship fractured when it was revealed Jordyn hooked up with Tristan Thompson. Tristan was with Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and this all went down while she was pregnant with their first child.

After much back and forth, Jordyn confirmed on Red Table Talk in 2019 that she and the NBA player shared a kiss. From then on, it look as though her time as part of the Karjenner family was over.

But there’s that saying about time healing all wounds. Khloe eventually forgave Tristan, who she had another child with. And so, the door was open for Kylie to do the same.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine in a story published Nov. 2023.

“We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore,” she added.

Yris Palmer, Jordyn Woods, and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence on August 29, 2018 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE)

Jordyn Woods Today: What She’s Doing Post-Scandal

It was a hard blow for Jordyn after what happened in 2018. Not only did she lose her best friend and a support system, she was vilified consistently online for what went down.

And it took a long time for the narrative to die down. In fact, to this day, there are some Khloe fans who won’t let the indiscretion go.

But in her own way, Jordyn moved on, both professional and personally. In 2020, her romance with Karl-Anthony Towns bloom after years of being close friends.

Four years later, the pair are still going strong, despite rumors that Karl cheated on her and murmurs that she was pregnant. Both turned out to be false.

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner host a dinner and preview of their new apps launching soon at Nobu Malibu on September 1, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kardashian/Jenner Apps)

How Khloe Feels About Kylie’s Friendship With Jordyn

“There’s actually no beef,” Khloe insisted on the May 30th episode of The Kardashians.

After all these years, after all that’s been said and done, Khloe has moved on and is fine with Kylie and Jordyn being friends.

“I hate that you have to choose Team Jordan or Team Kylie; we’re not like that. We’re not like thinking that hard about the situation anymore. We just wanna have a peaceful, healthy lives.”

As for Kylie, she knows that her sister is not only incredibly understanding, but also incredibly forgiving.

“I think the people don’t really understand how pure Khloe’s heart is,” Kylie said in the same episode. Even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me. She’s like, ‘you need to do whatever makes you happy. There’s nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.’ She’s just very special and I wish more people knew how special she was.”

That right there – sisters having each other’s backs. That’s real love right there.