Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Returns For ‘Moana’ Sequel: Watch The …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There was doubt that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would be returning for the Moana sequel.

What can we say except, you’re welcome!

The Rock is pretty beloved, even when he sometimes realizes too late that he’s a terrible judge of character.

But he’s also pretty essential to Moana, as he plays a major character — the demigod, Maui.

In the first trailer for Moana 2, we get to see The Rock return to his beloved Disney character – and meet a co-star he never encountered in the first movie!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stands on the sideline in the first half of a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Moana 2 Trailer: The Rock Returns!

Disney released an announcement teaser trailer for Moana 2, an animated sequel to the original film, in February 2024. By the end of May, a more telling trailer was released for fans to enjoy.

“This is a call from the ancestors,” Moana proclaims as she returns to the cavern where she first discovered her boat. She plays the drums to summon help, only to receive a playful interruption from her birdbrained friend, Hei Hei the rooster.

She tells the audience she’s on a mission to reconnect her people, which includes her reluctant father and a collection of new faces, to the “entire ocean.”

By the trailers end, she’s reunited with her most important ally: Maui, the demigod. He arrives and quickly finds “boat snacks” Hei Hei and Pua. “Why didn’t you bring the pig last time?” he asks!

Moana Sequels Are Happening – Two, in Fact!

The film will released on November 27 — one day before Thanksgiving. That will give most American families a long weekend to see the film.

Now, if this wasn’t enough Moana for you, additionally, there is a live action adaptation on the horizon.

Reports say that the June 2025 release date may be premature, but it’s coming one way or the other. Exciting stuff!

As for who is involved in the animated sequel, the director is Dave Derrick Jr. The project features music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.

Beyond that … we know next to nothing about the creative team. Except that obviously the original cast returned. But that wasn’t always the case.

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson actually be returning in the ‘Moana’ sequels?

Deadline reported last fall that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was merely in talks to reprise his Maui role in Moana 2.

Obviously, talks went well, but there is still no word if The Rock will reprise the role AGAIN for the live action flick.

Meanwhile, Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film and the sequel, is in talks of her own to return for the live action. So, everything is still a work in progress as well. That summer 2025 date is starting to look far-fetched.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attends the XFL game between the Orlando Guardians and Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Despite the negotiations, Disney went ahead and teased the upcoming sequel.

One major sign that all parties involved believe that things is that both Johnson and Cravalho shared the trailer with their own followers.

Of course, there may have been a leftover contractual obligation that forced someone’s hand. Similarly, some would consider the release and sharing of this teaser to be a negotiating tactic. Only time will tell.

Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Disney is giving ’90s kids a real flashback

After the Disney Renaissance reinvigorated the once-struggling company, Disney began to greenlight low-budget sequels to major motion pictures.

These sequels featured new, less famous voice casts and conspicuously simpler animation. Some remain fan favorites, while others make people cringe.

Is Disney repeating old mistakes or capitalizing on recent successes? No matter how well Moana 2 does, and whether or not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning for these Moana sequels, fans will argue over this for years.