Khloe and Kim Kardashian Accused of LYING by Fans After The Kardashians Premiere

The Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians included sibling squabbles and relationship denials.

But is also included what Kim and Khloe’s fans are claiming is nothing short of a bold-faced lie.

And they have nothing to gain from it.

When Kim and Khloe made this odd claim, fans piled on with the receipts. Did the famous sisters just … forget?

Kendall Jenner offers a beer bottle to one of her sisters on The Kardashians’ Season 4 premiere. Behind her, Kim Kardashian is on her phone. (Hulu)

As we previously reported, the Season 4 premiere included the famous family’s trip to Cabo, Mexico.

While waiting in a car, Khloe Kardashian admitted (or, rather, claimed) that she has never had a “real beer” before.

She was in the car with Kylie, Kendall, and Kim. And Kendall was the one who had popped open a Corona.

Khloe Kardashian accepts a beer while waiting in the vehicle, while Kylie Jenner snacks on pretzels. (Hulu)

As anyone who doesn’t like beer, coffee, or chocolate can imagine, Khloe’s admission about beer caused a round of shock among her siblings.

“What?!” Kylie exclaimed.

Kendall, meanwhile, handed over the beer to Khloe to sip. Khloe asked if she should “put a lemon in it.”

Khloe Kardashian learns that Corona is a Mexican brand of beer. She is unfamiliar with beer, even more so than many outspoken beer-haters. (Hulu)

“A lime, but they didn’t have any,” Kendall explained patiently.

After Khloe tried it, she handed it over to Kim. She even promised that it was “not bad,” though Kim seemed apprehensive.

“I don’t think I would like it,” Kim admitted. That makes sense; it’s beer. However, Kim took a sip, and admitted that the taste was “kind of sweet.”

Kim Kardashian tries a sip of Kendall Jenner’s beer while waiting in the car on The Kardashians Season 4, Episode 1. (Hulu)

“You guys, are you OK?” asked in astonishment. “You’ve never had a beer?”

“No, I’ve never had a beer,” Kim confirmed.

“That’s crazy,” Kylie replied.

Khloe Kardashian speaks to the confessional camera for The Kardashians Season 4, reflecting upon her thirties. They mostly sucked. (Hulu)

However, to be clear, Khloe has had beer. Just not what she’d consider a classic American (as in, the US) beer.

“I have had a beer, but only in Jamaica,” Khloe confessed. “A Red Stripe, and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer.”

Hilariously, Khloe then learned that Corona is a Mexican brand. The name literally means “crown” in Spanish, so that’s … not a surprise.

After Kim Kardashian claimed that she had never tried a “real beer,” fans took to social media with the receipts. (Twitter)

Obviously, viewers took to social media to point out that no, actually, that’s not the truth, Kimberly.

Kim has had beer. Kim has had beer on camera. In fact, Kim has dressed up in full on Oktoberfest cosplay and totes around a pint of Guinness alongside her mom.

There was also that time when Kim did a keg stand. Like … does she expect everyone to believe that none of these were beer?

Kim Kardashian may be excited during this July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, but her shoulders are screaming “we got too much sun!” (Hulu)

Just to be fair, Khloe was the one who specified that she’s only had that one Jamaican beer. Kim was unfamiliar with Corona.

There are countless beverages in this world. Only a fraction of those are alcoholic. And only a fraction of those are beer.

If you’re not drinking beer, you’re not missing much. But there are parts of the country where drinking beer is extremely commonplace in almost all social contexts. So Kim and Khloe’s reactions struck people as very Calabasas.