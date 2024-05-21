Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?

This question and related speculation has cropped up over the years. Particularly amidst her relationship with Bad Bunny.

Since Kylie and Khloe and Rob became parents in short order, fans have wondered when the last childfree sibling will churn out a grandbaby for Kris Jenner.

Kendall has actually addressed this — more than once. Take a look:

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner sits down with her famous mom to chat. (Image Credit: Hulu)

All of Kris Jenner’s kids have kids, except for Kendall

In general, we don’t tend to think of the Kardashian family as particularly “relatable.” It’s not just that they’re all rich and famous. They were born into monumental wealth.

However, to a limited extent, Kendall Jenner is more relatable to many of her fellow Millennials than many of her siblings.

It’s not that everyone relates because she’s a supermodel. But Kendall has debilitating anxiety and is the only one of her Kar-Jenner siblings to remain blissfully childfree. But maybe that’s about to change?

Speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner shares her thoughts. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kendall Jenner is ‘enjoying my kidless freedom’ in May 2024

For Kendall Jenner’s July/July 2024 Vogue cover story, she addressed her childfree status.

“When I was young, I used to say that by 27 I’d love to have kids,” she remarked. Anecdotally, 27 seems to have been a common “having kids” age goal for Millennials when they were younger.

“Now I’m past that and I feel like I’m still so young,” Kendall said accurately. “I’m enjoying my kidless freedom.”

Repping her tequila brand on The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner does what her family does best: sitting on neutral toned furniture and discussing where things stand. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kendall Jenner quashes pregnancy rumors in December 2023

In early December of 2023, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of photos.

The pics show her with wine, including holding a wineglass. Her caption reads: “me and my wine again.”

Alcohol consumption during pregnancy can cause dire consequences, including Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Kylie faking taking a shot was one of the first public hints of her second pregnancy. In other words, Kendall was dispelling pregnancy rumors.

The idea of a pregnant Kendall Jenner has come up on ‘The Kardashians’

In 2023, on Season 4 of The Kardashians, a producer playfully asked Kendall how her “pregnancy” was going.

Kendall was not pregnant. That was the joke. It was nice to hear Kendall get to discuss something other than her anxiety, however.

During Season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris strongly encouraged Kendall to at least freeze her eggs. To a pushy degree.

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kendall Jenner said more on the subject during Season 2

After Kris’ “encouragement,” Kendall addressed her mother’s enduring grandbaby fever with a very mature, reasonable statement to the confessional camera.

“I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” Kendall reasoned.

“I’m still enjoying life on my own,” she affirmed. “And I’m okay with that right now.” Good for her!

On The Kardashians, the family has some tensions and laughs while in the car on vacation. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Watching her siblings become parents helped Kendall understand what parenthood means

“Although I love my entire family — I love my nieces and nephews — this is definitely a massive birth control moment for me,” Kendall shared on The Kardashians Season 2, which aired late in the summer of 2022.

She explained: “Just because it is a lot.” Kendall was specifically referring to Kylie’s second pregnancy.

It is often eldest siblings who first realize that parenting is a tremendous, life-altering responsibility. Kendall has the clarity to see this even as one of the family’s youngest. It’s allowed her to make careful, cautious decisions while living her best life.

Kendall can always become pregnant when she’s good and ready, if such a time arrives.