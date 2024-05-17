Joe Alwyn has left the Black Dog and made his way to Cannes to make his first red carpet appearance since Taylor Swift dropped ‘The Tortured Poets Society’.

A month of hiding seems about right.

We kid, we kid. He’s having a much easier time showing his face than Matt Healy, that’s for sure!

Joe’s ramping up to have another buzzworthy movie hitting theaters this year, with the flick making it’s grand debut at the most exclusive movie festival around!

Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn arrive for the screening of the film “Kinds of Kindness” at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 17, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Joe Alwyn Steps Out Solo to Cannes Film Festival After ‘TTPD’ Drop

On May 17, Joe looked classically handsome as he made his way down the red carpet head of the premiere of his new film, Kinds Of Kindness.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is being touted as an “anthology of stories about sex cults, cannibalism and general debauchery,” according to Variety, and the initial response to the film earn the cast a 4.5 minute standing ovation.

Awkwardly, the film’s lead is Emma Stone, who won an Oscar this year for her role in Yorgos’ last film, Poor Things. It’s awkward because Emma is BFFs with Taylor Swift – aka, Joe’s very famous ex-girlfriend.

Joe Alwyn attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Notably, in most of the photos from the event, there are several other co-stars standing between the pair, including Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.

That hopefully kept them from talking about all the songs Taylor wrote about Joe on her latest album. Let’s see, there was So Long, London, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, The Alchemy, the aforementioned Black Dog…

But we digress. Actually, what’s interesting is that Joe is also in Europe at the same time as Taylor, though a run-in is very unlikely.

Taylor Swift’s Grand Tour Of Europe

On the same day that Joe smiled for the cameras at Cannes, Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden. The weekend before, she got Paris its feet – along with boyfriend, Travis Kelce- as she blew the lid off the start of her European tour.

After Sweden, Taylor’s off to Portugal, Spain, Scotland, and the rest of the UK, before heading to the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, and Germany.