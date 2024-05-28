Jill Duggar Says Family is Not Okay in Wake of Arkansas Tornadoes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Duggar has responded to concern over the well-being over her and her loved ones.

Over this past weekend, the area of the country in which Jill, husband Derrick and their children reside was hit by a natural disaster.

A series of VERY dangerous and damaging tornadoes touched down around Siloam Springs, Arkansas, prompting social media users to wonder whether Jill and her immediate family members were impacted.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Prime Video)

“Like most other ppl in our area of NW Arkansas/NE Oklahoma, we were awake through much of the night as tornadoes ripped through our area,” Jill and Derrick shared in respective Instagram Stories on May 26.

They added by way of assurance:

“Thankfully we are okay, but friends and some family weren’t so fortunate.

“Praying for those affected. Tornadoes missed us by a few miles.”

As you can see above, the spouses didn’t share which family members suffered damage from the storms. But we’re assuming/hoping the reference here is not to any loss of life or personal injuries.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

According to the latest news reports, at least 19 people were killed when severe storms battered the central United States a couple days ago, including eight victims in Arkansas.

The majority of the Duggar clan live near the family compound in Tontitown, Arkansas, which is located approximately 30 minutes east from where Jill and Derrick now live.

As most celebrity gossip readers know, of course, Jill is estranged from her parents and many of her siblings.

She hasn’t even seen her father in over a year.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard film a confessional segment for TLC early in their marriage. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jill and Derrick — who went through the tragedy of a stillbirth this year — moved to Siloam Springs in June 2023; it is situated on the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“We moved!! It’s been a crazy several weeks for us, but we are finally settling into our new place!” the former Counting On cast member said via her’s family’s blog on June 4 of last year… prior to explaining the basis behind this major move:

“Derick was recently sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas, and then started the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma.”

That accounts for the big change in the couple’s professional life.

Derek Dillard is trying to make a point here while sitting alongside his famous wife, Jill Duggar. (YouTube)

Personally, as noted above, it’s been all about the loss of their latest child, sadly.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the husband and wife shared on April 13, 2024.

“Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.

“We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”