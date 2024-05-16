Hailey Bieber Cradles Growing Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber is flaunting her baby bump!

Now that Hailey is pregnant despite prior disagreements with Justin Bieber over when to have kids, she’s ready to show off her changing form.

Hailey’s pregnant belly is already showing — in person and on social media.

The model is also revealing her bizarre food craving … while asking fans to not judge her for the snack.

Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Ready to see the first Hailey Bieber baby bump photos?

On Wednesday, May 15, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram to share baby bump photos.

The pregnancy pics, which you can view below, do not shy away from showcasing her bare belly.

Hailey has spoken in the past about her eagerness for a brood of Bieber babies. Now, she’s well on her way to making that a reality.

At present, Hailey Bieber is around six months pregnant. And her photos make that clear.

(Her photos also explain the rumors from earlier this year, and some oddly cropped photos of Hailey’s that some fans took to be hints that she was concealing a baby bump)

There is even speculation that Hailey and Justin are expecting twins, though it’s likely that people are simply reading too much into Justin Bieber’s mother’s words.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant for the right reasons?

Some fans are crying out in alarm on social media over Hailey’s pregnancy.

Don’t get us wrong, many are happy for her. And some are cracking jokes, expressing surprise that she didn’t wait for Selena Gomez to become pregnant and then copy her.

But given the widespread rumors of Bieber marriage problems, is this baby supposed to “fix” the couple’s issues?

Hailey Bieber speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live Conference at Montage Laguna Beach on October 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal)

However, other fans are pointing out that some of the rumors of marital problems may have been overblown.

For one thing … what if Hailey going out without her ring was because her wedding band became uncomfortable? Pregnancy makes numerous changes to the body.

Speaking of which … as the placenta hijacks many of Hailey’s body’s functions in order to influence her behavior, she is experiencing some unexpected food cravings.

On Wednesday, May 15, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story to confess that she has been craving an unusual treat recently.

“Currently my biggest craving,” she wrote in the caption of her story beside the bizarre combo. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Even those who enjoy all three ingredients separately might balk at combining them. But for Hailey, it’s exactly what she’s craving. These cravings, prompted by the placenta’s hormonal influences, will help her body construct her precious Bieber baby.