Are Bradley Copper and Gigi Hadid engaged? Is this A-list couple ready to take their relationship to the next level?

Well, sadly, there’s been no official announcement thus far.

But it seems that those who know Bradley and Gigi best are hoping that there’s big news on the horizon!

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid: Secretly Engaged?

Despite widespread rumors to the contrary, it appears that Bradley and Gigi are not currently engaged.

But insiders that may soon change, as the A-listers are blissfully happy together, and both of their families approve of the relationship.

“Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship,” a source close to the situation tells Entertainment Tonight.

“Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline,” the insider adds.

“Communication has always been key between the two of them, and they are both open and honest with each other about their future.”

The source goes on to say that Bradley and Gigi share similar goals for the future, which they discuss often.

“They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect,” says the insider.

Those remarks echo earlier comments from a different source who told ET that Bradley and Gigi’s relationship is “serious.”

“They have already spoken about their future together and next steps,” the insider said in February.

“They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward.”

Of course, Bradley and Gigi are both parents, and they may be cautious about upsetting their kids’ stability by moving too quickly.

Bradley has a daughter from a previous relationship with model Irina Shayk.

And Gigi has a daughter from her high-profile romance with Zayn Malik.

We’re sure that the kids enter every decision that Bradley and Gigi make, both individually and as a couple.

But while their parental status might complicate certain aspects of their lives, both partners likely find it easier to date someone with a child of their own, who therefore understands those complexities.

Bradley and Gigi’s Future Looks Bright

Regardless of whether or nor Bradley and Gigi are planning a wedding, it sounds as though these two are both in it for the long haul.

And it seems like their families — including their daughters — are very much in support of this relationship.