Renée Zellweger Divorced: Her Marriage History & Status With Ant Anstead

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Renée Zellweger is an Oscar winner twice over, a celebrated singer, and a woman who’s been through a divorce.

Hey, who isn’t in Hollywood! Her romance with Ant Anstead has been a topic of conversation for years, with her fans clamoring to know every detail about their life together.

Like how happy are they? What does the future hold for them? And should they fear Renée is headed towards another split like with her first husband?

Let’s see if we can answer a few of these burning questions for you.

Love that didn’t last: Renee Zellweger and her ex husband Kenny Chesney today. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images/Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights )

Renee Zellweger’s Divorce: Her First Marriage Ended Quickly

Renée Zellweger has been married once before, and it was a scandal like know one had ever known!

The Bridget Jones star shocked the world when she married her then beau Kenny Chesney in May 2005. The actress and country star had only been together for five months, and while it seemed fast, anyone who saw the wedding photos thought they looked very happy.

They were wrong! After only 4 months of marriage, the pair had the thing annulled. The reason? Depends on who you ask. The only official reason Renée gave at the time was “fraud” on the official documents.

That, of course, could mean a lot of things, but the prevailing rumor of the time was that Kenny was secretly gay and hid the truth from Renée. However, two years later, during a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, the country music star denied the rumors about his sexual orientation.

“The only fraud that was committed was me thinking that I knew what it was going to be like, that I really understood what it was like to be married,” Kenny said in a rare comment about their breakup. “And I really didn’t.”

RenÃ©e Zellweger attends the Red Carpet Event for NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

How Many Times Has Renée Zellweger Been Married?

As of April 2024, Renée has only been married the once to Kenny Chesney. However, she’s in a relationship thee days that is looking very serious!

Renée and British TV personality Ant Anstead went public with their relationship in 2020, eight months after his own marriage ended. HGTV fans knew Ant best as Christina Haack’s fun loving husband on her show Christina on the Coast. But now he’s gotten serious with his Oscar-winning girlfriend.

How serious? Well, yes, as a matter of fact that has been talk about marriage for these two. Actually, the word is that the pair are engaged, though they are keeping details a secret.

“Renée and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private,” a source told The Sun about their engagement. They’re not planning a big public announcement.”

Still, there are some folks in the know.

“She has been telling her inner circle about organizing their nuptials, everything will be very low-key,” the source added. “Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

Clearly, someone has learned from moving things along too quickly! Renee Zellweger’s divorce may have taught her a thing or two about having a relationship on her terms.

Does Renée Have Kids?

Though Renée has known love many times in her life, none of her relationships have led to her having children of her own.

However, it sounds like that was more of her choice than by design.

“Motherhood has never been an ambition,” she told People Magazine in 2008. “I don’t think like that … I just take things as they come, each day at a time, and if things happen, all well and good.”

She added: “I just want to be independent and be able to take care of myself.”

While she may not have children of her own, Renée has become a stepmother figure to Ant’s three children.

Ant shares his two oldest children, son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19 with ex-wife Louise Storey. He also has a 3-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Renée has met all of Ant’s children and has even attended events with the elder kids, sharing Instagram photos of their time together. Very sweet!

These two really look like they’re on solid ground! Here’s hoping the best for them!