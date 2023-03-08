Rebel Wilson: Why Was Meghan Markle So Cold to Me? All I Did Was Accuse Her of Lying!

In real life, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are living their best lives.
They have massive streaming deals, a colossal memoir, and despite a lot of bad press, yes, King Charles invited them to his coronation.
The thing about negative publicity, however artificial, is that other people love to pile on.
Rebel Wilson did just that in a recent interview, claiming that Meghan was “not naturally warm” when they met. But there’s may be a very good reason for that.
When someone’s first name is Rebel, it’s probably unfair to expect that they will live up to that in every aspect of their lives. It’s probably better if they don’t, in some cases.
But Rebel certainly did not herself against the media narrative surrounding Meghan Markle.
Don’t get us wrong. She wasn’t directly licking Charles’ boot or fawning over William like so many British tabloids have been doing. But … well, she had something to say.
Rebel told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she has a mutual friend with the Duke of Sussex.
So, when her mother visited, the two went to Santa Barbara and met Harry and Meghan.
“We went up to Santa Barbara [and] met Harry. [He] could not have been nicer,” Rebel appraised.
However, Rebel alleged that Meghan Markle “was not as cool” as her husband.
“She wasn’t as naturally warm,” Rebel explained.
“And then my mom, being Australian, just asked her all these slightly rude questions … like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that,” she elaborated. “So maybe that’s why she [wasn’t happy].”
Asking impertinent questions is an interesting way to make an impression on someone.
But maybe Rebel’s mom is not to blame for Meghan’s apparent lack of friendliness
Some people have a naturally frosty disposition, and believe that people need to earn things like overt friendliness. But that doesn’t mean that Meghan is like this, either.
Sometimes, coldness is very personal.
Last year, Rebel presented at the BAFTA Awards, where she told a joke that she seemingly tailored to the British disposition towards Harry and Meghan.
“Our next package is for Outstanding British Film. From drama to horror to fantasy,” Rebel announced at the time. “Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah had it all.”
In other words, Meghan described some of the most painful moments of her life in an interview. Rebel accused the interview of being, at least in part, “fantasy.”
So yeah, that might explain a frosty demeanor.
Making fun of someone on stage, in front of cameras, isn’t secret. Especially when you’re famous. Rebel has every right to crack jokes, but Meghan doesn’t have to act like they’re best buds.