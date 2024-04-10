Patti Stanger: Does The Millionaire Matchmaker Have A Husband?

Patti Stanger has made a career out of finding a husband or wife for matchmaking clients. But what about her own love life?

Patti is returning to TV after leaving her hit Bravo show, The Millionaire Matchmaker, in 2015. Her new ventute, a CW unscripted series called Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, airs in April 2024.

The big question for many is, has Patti Stanger herself finally found a husband? Here’s what we know:

The famous Millionaire Matchmaker attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Patti Stanger Has A Boyfriend Who May Be Husband Material

Patti has been in various relationships throughout the years, but while she’s managed to find love for others, she’s had a hard time keeping a man herself.

The last time she shared an update on her love life was in February 2023, when she revealed details about her new boyfriend on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.

His name is David, a “cute salt and pepper guy,” or so Patti calls him. In truth, we’re not sure what he looks like as he’s never made an appearance on her social media, so far as we can tell.

But his looks are what attracted her to him in the first place – namely because she found him on Tinder!

“I went on Tinder, and I saw David. He had this cute little picture in Australia (his son lives in Australia) with a kangaroo, feeding a kangaroo,” she explained.

She added that it only took 3 dates for David to ask her to be his girlfriend, signaling that he could see things getting serious. Not being afraid of commitment is the first step to marriage, right?

But Patti confessed she told him no at that point, deciding to take her own advice and take things slow.

Here’s hoping he make an appearance on the new show, so we can get a good look at him!

Kenneth Moreland, Patti Stanger, Vicki Gunvalson and Anthony Battle attend WE tv’s LOVE BLOWS Premiere Event at Flamingo Rum Club on August 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. ((Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WE tv))

The Reality Star Wants A Husband: “I’m Ready to Get Married”

If the name “David” sounds familiar, it’s likely because you remember the name of her longterm boyfriend from years ago.

David Krause was Patti’s boyfriend for three years, before they split in 2015. Patti met her mortgage banker beau again through online dating, and for awhile, was even sporting a promise ring from him.

But the romance wasn’t meant to last and Patti confirmed the split on her website in June 2015.

“I wanted to let you know myself – David and I broke up,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

Soon after that, she appeared on the Wendy Williams show and talked about the breakup. She admitted then that she has not given up on finding the one.

“Now I’m ready to get married, and I’m ready to find the one,” she told Wendy, and she confessed she had a picture in her mind of what he would look like. “I like hot surfer dudes, maybe with a job.”

Honestly, who doesn’t?

Patti Stanger attends WE tv’s Exclusive Premiere of Million Dollar Matchmaker Season 2 at the Whitby Hotel on August 2, 2017 in New York City. ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv ))

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker – What To Know About Her New Show

With a new man in the picture, it’s time for a whole new chapter for Patti.

Patti joined forces with Bachelor star Nick Viall to launch the brand new series on the CW. It premieres on April 11, 2024.

The series will follow Patti as she helps singles find love while teaching them “the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves.”

Patti admitted she’s excited to have him along for the ride.

“I get a partner with great understanding of relationships, the following of Bachelor Nation and well… he’s easy on the eyes. Quite the package.”

The show really sounds like a lot of fun! Per the official logline, “No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode will feature two clients desperate to find love, with Patti and Nick pushing them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and in the end, emerge ready to find the one. These are all real dates, real people, real matches… and real love!”

Here’s hoping she’s also found real love for herself!