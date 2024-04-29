Monica Garcia Suffers Miscarriage: “I Don’t Have Many Words…”

Extremely sad news this weekend out of the entertainment industry:

On Sunday, just two weeks after revealing she was pregnant, Monica Garcia announced that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible,” the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member wrote on Instagram, adding:

“I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do.”

Garcia included a black-and-white photo of her holding hands with her boyfriend along with this moving message.

At this point, the reality star confirmed she had lost her baby, writing online:

“Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect.

“‘There is no heartbeat.’ I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself.”

Our heart breaks for Monica Garcia, who suffered a miscarriage in April 2024. (Bravo)

Earlier this month, Garcia — who has not yet confirmed the name of her partner — told followers that she was expecting her fifth child.

The ex-Bravo personality expressed shock over this development because she said she was on birth control.

A mother of four (to Bri, 18; Jaidyn, 13; West, 7; and Kendall, 6), Garcia finalized her divorce in October 2023.

She was let go by producers in January after co-stars accused Garcia of leaking information to a celebrity gossip website, with Heather Gay even referring to her as a “f-cking bully and a f-cking troll.”

Monica Garcia only lasted one season as a cast member in Salt Lake City. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Still, not even Garcia’s worst enemy would wish a miscarriage upon her.

A second photo in her latest Instagram carousel was a black-and-white image of Garcia on an exam table wearing a hospital gown as she and a medical professional looked at a screen.

“As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed,” the mother of four wrote.

In mid-April, when asked by podcast host Nick Viall what she was going to do after her exit from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Garcia announced her pregnancy.

“I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong,” she said on air. “And the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant.'”

On the Season 4 Reunion special of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia gestures excitedly. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Via social media, Garcia noted that she’s “sending so much love” to those who are undergoing “miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between.”

She concluded as follows:

“I am so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system.

“I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.”