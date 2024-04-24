‘Little People, Big World’ Canceled: Will Show Go After Shocking Cast …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Another season of Little People, Big World has come to an end – but will it ever return again?

After some huge shakeups in the show’s 25 season, many fans are concerned that the beloved TLC is now canceled. There’s been no official word if the show would recover, and with half of the family not returning – yes, HALF – the outlook doesn’t look good.

Will Little People, Big World be canceled? Here’s what we know.

Little People Big World Over? Zach and Tori Exit The Show For Good

Back on February 22, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff made an announcement in regard to their future as cast members on Little People, Big World.

“We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed,” said Tori Roloff on a recent episode of her and her husband’s podcast, confirming their departure from Little People, Big World.

Zach then made it sound as if their contracts have run out and neither the couple itself nor network executives are interested in a renewal.

“We’ve made it pretty clear,” added Zach on this same podcast. “They haven’t asked us back technically.”

It’s been an open non-secret for nearly two years now that Zach and Tori don’t get along with the former’s father, Matt Roloff.

In one of the first episodes of the 25th season, Matt expressed disappointment over his son and daughter-in-law not attending a local charity event.

By the finale, nothing resolved.

“When Zach and Tori said, they were going to, you know, isolate themselves to give themselves space ,” Matt said in the finale, “they didn’t put a timeline on it, and we’re two years into it.”

He added: “And it’s always sad when you don’t get to see your grandkids and somebody can’t seem to find healing … [or] build a bridge.”

Did Matt and Zach’s Feud Destroy The Show?

The rivalry started back in May 2022 when Matt listed 14 acres of his Oregon farm for sale, angering Zach because the father of three felt as if his own dad didn’t give him a fair chance to purchase this property.

Zach proceeded to trash him as a coward and a manipulator after Matt pushed back against this summary of events.

The relationship hasn’t been close to the same since.

“This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it,” Zach noted on the aforementioned podcast, referring to the issues with his dad, as Tori emphasized things have been hard of late.

Makes perfect sense to us.

In the finale, Zach doubled down on his hesitency to forge a further relationship with his father.

“When it comes to my dad like yeah, I don’t know dude, like that ship’s all sailed. Like there’s not much of a relationship. It’s just doing our own thing. Time maybe even it out, but everything will be healed. It’ll just — it’ll be different,” he said.

Should ‘LPBW’ Be Canceled With Half The Family Off The Show?

But where does this leave one of the longest-running reality shows in television history?

Zach and Tori quit this season. Jacob Roloff left in 2016. Jeremy Roloff followed with his own departure in 2018.

Matt and Amy Roloff’s fourth child, Molly, never wanted to be a part of the cast and resides in Washington, far away from the spotlight.

Could TLC pick up Little People, Big World for another season?

Could it focus on just Amy and Matt’s relationship? Or Matt’s engagement to Caryn Chandler?

It’s possible. The series remains cost-effective for TLC; very little money goes into production.

We just can’t imagine a great deal of interest in the adults here. Most fans are more invested (by far) in Matt and Amy’s children, none of whom associate any longer with the show.

Little People, Big World debuted all the way back 2006. Overall, it’s incredible it remained on the air this long.

The series has followed the Roloff family through the years living on their Oregon farm as they wrestle with the complexities of dwarfism and daily life issues such as marriage, divorce and coming of age.