Jamie Foxx Looks Fit & Full of Life In Return To Show After Health Scare : Watch

Jamie Foxx is ready to show everyone he’s back in action after his mysterious health scare.

Starting with going back to work on his show, Beat Shazam!

After months away due to a mysterious illness, the Oscar winner is ready to get back in the game – literally!

US actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. ((Photo by VALERPhoto by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx Show, ‘Beat Shazam’, Returns for 7th Season

“I’m back for an all new season of ‘Beat Shazam,” Corinne Foxx says in the first clip of the season 7 of Beat Shazam. The camera then turns slightly to reveal her dad, Jamie smiling broadly, “Uh, yeah, and I’m back too!”

Jamie was hospitalized on April 11, 2023. The cause remains unknown, but his illness prevented him from hosting the last season of the show. Nick Cannon guest-hosted while Kelly Osbourne filled in for Corinne as the DJ.



But now the father-daughter duo are back in action and Jamie is looking in rare form!

In the show’s first look via Page Six, Jamie jogs, skips, and even thrusts across the stage, showing a vitality many feared would never return after what he’s been through.

Jamie Foxx’s Illness: What We Know

Was it a heart attack? Covid? A STROKE? No one really knows for sure, but Jamie has promised to shared details of his ordeal when he’s ready.

On Sunday March 3rd, Foxx made an appearance at the African American Film Critics Association’s 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards.

During his time on stage, Foxx addressed his time in the hospital and revealed that he intends to offer a full account of the situation in an upcoming standup special.

Jamie Foxx discussing “Beat Shazam” at Build Studio on May 23, 2017 in New York City. ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images))

“I’m so thankful, and I get emotional because it’s beyond the scope,” Foxx said, after urging the crowd to “cherish life” and their loved ones.

“I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits,” the actor continued, according to People.

So, answers will be had, so long as we can all be patient. Until then, we can just enjoy watching Jamie being his vibrant self on “Beat Shazam.” The show returns for Season 7 on Tuesday, May 28, on Fox.