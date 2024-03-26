Ashley Tisdale’s pregnant with her second child and the timing could not be more perfect!

The High School Musical alum is ready to have another little one, just as her Disney bestie is expecting her first.

Sharpay and Gabriella pregnant at the same time? Now THAT’S a D-COM we’d watch right now!

Disney star Ashley Tisdale attends the LA Art Show opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for LA Art Show))

Ashley Tisdale Pregnant With Baby #2

Ashley revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband Christopher French with a sexy post on social media.

Baring her bump in a white button down and jeans, Ashley posted on Instagram her first maternity photos to make the announcement.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the photo, with her music composter hubby chiming in in the comments:

“Here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol”

The couple already have one little girl, a 3-year-old named Juniper Iris.

The Disney Channel BFF’s attend HBO’s Post 2014 Golden Globe Awards Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images))

Ashley Pregnant At The Same Time As Her Bestie

Just a few weeks before, Ashley’s longtime friend and fellow High School Musical star made a similar announcement.

On Oscar night, while reporting from the red carpet, Vanessa Hudgens announced she was expecting her first child by debuting her baby bump!

The 35-year-old actor-singer-possible Masked Singer contestant turned heads when she debuted her bump under her strapless, long-sleeved black gown.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after announcing her pregnancy on March 10, 2024 . ((Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair))

As she hosted a red carpet segment for ABC, she enjoyed several congratulations from A-list stars and celebrities while interviewing them.

The news came just a few short months after she married Cole Tucker.

Cole is a shortstop who signed with the Seattle Mariners in the offseason and is likely headed to the minor leagues when the season begins. This is the first child for both Cole and Vanessa.

Could you imagine the double shower these two could have?! Of course, that would be FABULOUS, a simple request!

MANIFESTING!