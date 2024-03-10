Sally Field and Her Kids: Everything to Know About Her Amazing Sons

Sally Field has three kids, all who’ve taken their own career paths in life.

Months after the world first reeled from the 2024 Oscars snubs, acting legend Sally Field is the spotlight as an Oscars presenter.

In addition to a lengthy screen career and more than a handful of awards, Field is also a mother.

Her three sons are all adults with their own claims to fame.

Sally Field attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sally Field is a phenomenon and a mom: Meet her kids!

Decades before the world learned that we’d be watching Sally Field present at the 2024 Oscars, she gave one of the most famous Oscars speeches of all time.

Every ’90s kid, including her youngest son, grew up watching it quoted — and parodied — on cartoons to audiences who likely did not watch the Oscars.

That’s because Sally Field is a rare talent with an extraordinary career. She got her start in television in 1965 and has an illustrious filmography on the large and small screen.

Sally Field became a mother in her early twenties. She was already a working mom, and has expressed that she regrets that she couldn’t be a full-time mom in those days.

The eldest two of her three sons are Peter Craig, born in 1969, and Eli Craig, born in 1972. Both are from her 1968-1975 marriage to Steven Craig.

Though Field had a years-long relationship with Burt Reynolds, she eventually moved on. She married Alan Greisman in 1984, and in 1987, they welcomed her third son, Sam Greisman. (The couple divorced in 1994)

Peter Craig attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Peter Craig (November 10, 1969)

Sally Field’s eldest son, whom she welcomed with now ex-husband Steven Craig, grew up when her career was still in its early years. He spent plenty of his childhood on studio lots.

He did realize that his family was not like other families. He was very young when he accompanied his mother to the 1982 People’s Choice Awards.

Peter works in the entertainment industry as both a novelist and an Academy Award nominated screenwriter. He co-wrote 2022’s smash hit, Maverick: Top Gun. He also wrote the screenplay for 2022’s The Batman.

Peter shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Amy Scattergood. He also shares a son with ex-wife Jennifer DeFrancisco.

Sally Field poses with her son Eli Craig, daughter-in-law Sasha Craig (L) and grandson Noah Craig (R) at a ceremony honoring her with the 2,524th Star on the Hollywood Walk of fame on May 5, 2014. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Eli Craig (May 25, 1972)

Middle child Eli Craig was, for a decade and a half, simply the youngest of two sons. Though Eli has affirmed that his mother was good and loving, he apparently grew up to feel that she allowed him too much freedom as a child.

Like his older brother, Eli is a writer. He is also a director, who notably worked on 2017’s Little Evil and on Tucker & Dale vs Evil. Eli directed an episode of Brothers and Sisters, on which Sally Field starred.

Eli married Sasha Williams in 2004. Together, they share two sons.

Sam Greisman attends the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sam Greisman (December 2, 1987)

In 1987, Sally Field and then-husband Alan Greisman welcomed Sam Greisman.

Like his two older brothers — brothers old enough that they would never have been peers and had different childhoods — Sam grew up attending Hollywood parties and meeting extremely famous people.

He is not a director or screenwriter like either of his older brothers. However, in his own way, he might be more famous.

In 2018, Sally Field famously gave a shoutout to Olympics figure skater Adam Rippon, who was Sam’s (and so many others’) Olympics crush that year. Field has been vocally supportive of her gay son — and, like all parents, isn’t afraid to embarrass someone in front of a crush.

Sam has become something of a social media influencer — not in the sense that he sells people diarrhea-inducing teas, but he’s just a very popular guy. Particularly on Gay Twitter, where his casual anecdotes about chats with famous people are always a hit.

If you’ve ever missed out on the latest Real Housewives scandal, popping by his account to see what he’s said about it is a great way to catch up. Like we said, all of Sally Field’s kids have their own claims to fame.