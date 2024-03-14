Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Shares Candid Photos

Christie Brinkley announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

The 70-year old model shared the unfortunate news in a very raw and candid Instagram post, including a photo of herself wearing two large bandages on the corner of her forehead.

Additional snapshots depicted the excision and her stitches afterwards.

“The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior,” wrote Brinkley, as you can see above.

Cleveland Clinic describes basal cell carcinoma as a “type of skin cancer that causes a lump, bump or lesion to form on the outside layer of your skin.”

Thankfully, it is “the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Christie Brinkley attends the “On Our Way” world premiere at Village East Cinema on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Brinkley used her social media announcement to remind her fans and followers about the importance of sun protection.

“I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat,” wrote Brinkley.

From there, the veteran model and celebrity reminded everyone out there to please get regular health checkups.

Christie Brinkley attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Getty)

“I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up,” wrote Brinkley.

“The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation.

“He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy!

“He did it then and there!”

Christie Brinkley attends Rufus Wainwright 50th Birthday Celebration at The Montauk Point Lighthouse on July 13, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Brinkley wrapped up her post by thanking her physicians and emphasizing this same advice.

“Make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends,” she wrote.

Elsewhere, in somewhat related news, Olivia Munn revealed this week she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

We with both women the best of luck in their journeys and are praying for full recoveries across the board.