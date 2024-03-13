Nathan Fillion Has Been Close to Having a Wife 3 Times

Does Nathan Fillion have a wife? A girlfriend? A polycule? (We’re not judging!)

The beloved actor’s career has spanned for decades, and he has earned a dedicated fanbase that spans many demographics and audiences.

But, obviously, some people love him for more than just his acting roles.

When it comes to personal relationships, though, Fillion’s history is a little more complex than you might think.

Nathan Fillion attends the Netflix’s “Ozark” Season 4 Premiere on April 21, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Does Nathan Fillion have a wife?

Whether you know him from The Rookie or Castle or Firefly or any of his sprawling filmography in movies, soap operas, and voice acting in games and animation, Nathan Fillion has a great reputation. He’s a likable guy.

During a 2010 Women’s Health interview, Fillion admitted that he’s in contact with most of his exes, and that they’d say that he’s “unlucky in love.” Presumably, that’s still the case.

Because he has a series of exes. The actor is currently single, has three ex-fiancees, and has never been married.

Krista Allen attends the launch of Signorelli’s Susan G.Komen apparel collection promoting breast cancer awareness October 15, 2008. (Photo Credit: Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Krista Allen (2015 until …?)

Nathan Fillion’s most recent public romantic link was with actress Krista Allen. Many of us know her from her work on soap operas or on shows like Charmed or Smallville.

Allen also appeared on Castle, which is where the two met and reportedly began dating in 2015. Very quietly dating.

Fillion and Allen kept their romance so circumspect that there are varying reports on when they split. Some on the internet claim that they broke up around 2020, while others say that they lasted less than one year.

Christina Ochoa attends Showtime’s “George & Tammy” premiere event at Goya Studios on November 21, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Christina Ochoa (2013-2014)

Spanish actress Christina Ochoa was Fillion’s third fiancee. As far as we know, she is his most recent engagement.

The timeline is, again, a little fuzzy, as will become evident from the next entry in Fillion’s dating history.

But it seems that Nathan Fillion moved on from his second engagement to get with Ochoa, to propose within a year, but that the engagement ended. We do know that Ochoa had moved on in 2014, when she dated actor Derek Theler.

Mikaela Hoover attends The World Premiere of MarvelÂ’s epic space adventure Â“Guardians of the Galaxy,Â” directed by James Gunn and presented in Dolby 3D and Dolby Atmos at the Dolby Theatre. July 21, 2014. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Mikaela Hoover (2013-2014)

Nathan Fillion’s second engagement was to Mikaela Hoover. They began dating in April of 2013.

Within months, he had proposed to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad actress.

In 2014, if not before, they had broken things off and ended the engagement. And, as we noted, Fillion moved on.

Perrey Reeves attends the Premiere Of Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe” at Regency Village Theatre on May 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Perrey Reeves (2005-2009)

As far as anyone in the public knows, Nathan Fillion’s longest relationship was with Perrey Reeves. He dated the Entourage actress from 2005 until 2009.

Aside from the two of them and perhaps some of their closest friends, no one seems to know why they broke off their four-year romance.

Fillion’s fans have noted that his older relationships predate social media or at least the modern iteration of social media. That helps him maintain this level of privacy despite his lengthy career on screen.

Vanessa Marcil Giovinazzo presents the Oustanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series award onstage at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 27, 2010. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vanessa Marcil (1995)

This is a blast from the past, but Nathan Fillion and Vanessa Marcil reportedly began dating in May of 1995. Though much of Marcil’s recognition comes from playing the literal best character on Las Vegas, she and Fillion both did a fair amount of soap opera work in the ’90s.

Within about eight months of dating, Fillion and Marcil were engaged. But she did not end up becoming his wife — they split after about six months.

Marcil has previously spoken about remaining friendly with Fillion after their breakup.