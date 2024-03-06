Kate Middleton’s Uncle Trashes Meghan Markle: She Effed Up Everything!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Royal Family observers and many human being in general have noted of late, it’s unclear just where Kate Middleton is these days.

The princess has been recovering from some kind of abdominal surgery and was only spotted out for the first time in public a few days ago.

She is not scheduled to resume any official duties until some time in April.

Until then, however?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never exactly gotten along. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s uncle is apparently here to keep his niece’s name in the news.

Gary Goldsmith — the younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother, Carole Middleton — is now a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother UK because of course he is.

Earlier this week, Gary joined a dozen other D-Listers on the British reality show and sort of reignited the very long-simmering feud between Middleton and Meghan Markle.

“I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William, and Harry … they looked really comfortable together,” Gary explained to Sharon Osbourne of the relationship between brothers and Middleton that existed before Markle entered the picture.

He added:

“Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there, and rewrote the history, saying how unhappy he was and I just don’t think that’s fair.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

To be clear, Gary has never met Meghan Markle.

But he blames her for turning Prince Harry against his loved ones, citing the scathing memoir Harry released last year, for example.

“You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas,” Gary continued.

“I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he is going to come back and be a part of the gang again. He might need to. We are a very forgiving nation, it would be nice if he did.”

Prince Harry attends the “Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go” winter training camp in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, February 16, 2024. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP)

We’re pretty certain Gary is just making this part up; he has no idea what Harry is thinking or what Harry wants to do.

With King Charles getting treated for cancer, however, there has been some chatter of Harry returning to the Royal Family in some capacity down the line.

(He and his wife, of course, essentially quit the Palace and moved to California in early 2020.)

Osbourne, for her hilarious part, then chimed in on the entire saga.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

“I think [Harry] is foolish but he is not a bad person,” she said on air. “In the beginning, they were very very well received.”

At this point, though, it’s very hard to say what will happen next.

The King is sick. Middleton just had surgery. Harry remains unwelcome in his native nation.

Are you ready to take the throne soon, Prince William?