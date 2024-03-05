Charlie Griffin, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Star, Dead in Boating Accident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Awful news out of the world of reality television:

Captain Charlie “Griff” Griffin — who appeared on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks — has passed away, according to a message posted to his official Facebook account.

“It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th,” the post reads.

“Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!”

A poster for the show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. (Nat Geo TV)

Griffin was on a boating trip near the Outer Banks with his dog, Leila, when his vessel was reported missing on Monday morning.

Later that same day, the bodies of the reality star and his beloved pet were recovered on shore near where his boat was found… capsized.

Griffin had been traveling from Virginia to Wanchese, North Carolina.

Officers are still searching for an unnamed second occupant who was on the boat, local sources report.

The missing person is described as “a 36-year-old male wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and T-shirt, khaki shorts and gray xtra tuff shoes.”

Charlie Griffin is pictured here on an episode of Wicked Tuna. (Nat GEO TV)

Griffin owned and operated the boat the Reels of Fortune.

He appeared on seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, a program that follows fishermen who fish for lucrative bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina.

“Bluefin tuna fishermen venture to North Carolina’s treacherous fishing grounds, the Outer Banks, where they battle for the ocean’s most lucrative prize,” National Geographic’s description of the show reads.

“A single giant bluefin can be worth more than $20,000, but the dangerous waters, small quota and explosive rivalries make the Outer Banks, nicknamed ‘graveyard of the Atlantic,’ the most challenging place in the world to catch these elusive fish.”

A promotional picture for Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. (Net Geo TV)

In a joint statement sent to various celebrity gossip outlets, National Geographic and production company Pilgrim Media Group said they were shocked and saddened to learn of Griffin’s death following the shipwreck.

“Charlie was the captain of the fishing vessel Reels of Fortune and appeared on seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, fishing side-by-side on the series with his only child, Jake,” this message reads.

“Charlie was known to all as a spirited fisherman with a big heart. We join Charlie’s family, fellow cast members and friends in mourning his untimely loss.

Griffin’s Wicked Tuna spinoff, previously titled Wicked Tuna: North vs. South, ran on National Geographic from 2014 to 2021.

The series chronicled fishermen who fish for Atlantic bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Charlie Griffin. May he rest in peace.