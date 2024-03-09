Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Damsel’ Movie: Will There Be A Sequel?

Everyone’s obsessed with the new Millie Bobby Brown movie, Damsel, on Netflix; so much so, that questions about a sequel are already flooding social media.

The dark fantasy film is one of the more anticipated flicks to debut on the streamer this year, especially as Stranger Things have a loooong wait for season 5.

With a built-in audience and MBB’s track record of creating franchises for Netflix, is Damsel the first in many films about Princess Elodie?

Here’s what we know!

Damsel follows Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie in a daring adventure. (John Wilson/Netflix ©2023)

‘Damsel’ Review: Fans and Critics Love The First Film

A young, beautiful princess must find the strength to turn into a fighter after she’s betrayed by her prince and his royal family.

Honestly, who wouldn’t want to watch that!

Clearly, the answer was everyone. Fans and critics alike started buzzing immediately on Match 8 about the flick and about Millie Bobby Brown’s performance.

The Hollywood Reporter went so far as to compare her performance to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. “As always, the Stranger Things actress’ strength lies as a performer lies in her expressiveness”

“Millie Bobby Brown Makes Rambo Look Soft, Dragon Slaying in High Heels and a Dress,” was the headline for Variety’s review.

But the fans loved the movie even more, staying up late to catch the first viewing of the film on the streamer.

“CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE!!” raved one fan on Twitter/X. “A must-watch movie,” proclaimed another.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at Paris Theatre on March 01, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix))

‘Damsel’ Sequel: Will Millie Bobby Brown Star In Another Movie?

Short answer: TBD.

Most likely, Netflix will wait to see how the movie performs in its first week/month before deciding to greenlight another movie.

However, considering Millie’s track record, it’s a safe bet that, if everyone wants to, another Damsel movie will get made. First of all, the ending leaves room for a thrilling sequel to be made.

For another, we have two words for you: Enola Holmes.

After Millie became a household name as Eleven on Stranger Things, she was afforded the opportunity to not only star in a new film based on the popular book series, but produce it as well.

Almost instantly after the first movie came out, a sequel was greenlight. It remains to be seen when Enola Holmes 3 will be released, but there are more books/stories to tell, so it could definitely happen.

As for Damsel, while there is a book companion to this film, it was written in tandem with the screenplay, so no hint there if a sequel could happen.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens!