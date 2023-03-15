Jessica Simpson Shows Off Major Weight Loss, Sparks Concern Among Fans

Jessica Simpson has never been one to hold back.

When Jessica battled alcoholism, she shared her struggle with the whole world in the hope of inspiring others.

When her first marriage failed and her career briefly faltered, Simpson spoke candidly about those setbacks, despite the fact that her team probably discouraged her from doing so.

But despite all those years of frank honesty, fans think Jessica is currently concealing a major secret.

Jessica Simpson appears to have lost some weight in recent weeks. (Photo via Instagram)

When Jessica gained weight during her pregnancies, she spoke about the matter in a candid and self-deprecationg fashion, as is her wont.

“I was much heavier than my husband who played in the NFL, so that pregnancy really did me in,” Simpson said in one interview.

“I’m almost 5-foot-4, so 260 was real heavy for me.”

But these days, Jessica has lost a good deal of weight in a short amount of time, and fans think her silence on that relatively sudden change speaks volumes.

Some fans fear that the fashion mogul is shedding the pounds too rapidly. (Photo via Instagram)

And it’s not just outsiders who are concerned about Jessica’s health.

According to a new report from Radar Online, the fashion mogul’s loved ones are “extremely worried” about her recent weight loss

“Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn’t even look like herself anymore,” one source tells the outlet.

Jessica Simpson celebrates the launch of her Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

“Jessica’s naturally curvy. It doesn’t seem healthy for her to be so thin.”

In the past, Jessica has prided herself on speaking openly about her weight and her relationship with food.

“I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it,” she told Extra in a 2022 interview.

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time,’ I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance,” she continued.

Jessica has certainly done that, and more importantly, she’s helped millions reach a place of greater self-acceptance in their own lives.

But as is so often the case, the guru who’s guided so many others might be struggling when it comes to caring for herself.

Jessica Simpson gave birth to her third child back in March of 2019. In the months that followed, she lost an astonishing 100 pounds. (Photo via Instagram)

Social media has given many of us a small taste of the scrutiny and criticism that public figures endure on a daily basis — and we think most would agree that it’s quite unpleasant.

So while we can’t fully understand the amount of pressure that Jessica is under, we can empathize a bit.

We wish her all the best as she continues to balance her role as an inspiration to others with the hard work of being true to her vision of herself.

And we hope those around her are reminding her that she’s beautiful at any weight.